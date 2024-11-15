The largest and deepest natural sinkhole on planet Earth is in southwestern China’s rural Chongqing Municipality. From space the ground looks like some strange alien footprint, dark patches amidst a sea of green. Traveling there is not easy, but if it is deep caves and underwater rivers you seek, this part of the world is the Holy Grail.

The largest sinkhole of all, and there are several of great depth, is named Xiaozai Tiankang, which means “Heavenly Pit”. Not unlike the majority of the world’s sinkholes, the composition of Xiaozai Tiankang is primarily limestone, and all of it is natural. These features are not the result of mining or other human activity.

Measuring a staggering 2,271 feet deep and 1,761 feet wide, Xiaozai Tiankang was formed when a natural underground river, almost 5 miles in length, began flowing under and through an enormous cave system. Eventually, over eons of time, the river eroded away the base of the cave and continues to do so today.

While locals have known about the sinkholes for centuries, but it was only explored by scientists outside of China in 1994, when a group of National Geographic explorers from Great Britain were allowed access. Despite multiple attempts to map the cave system at the bottom of the sinkhole, geologists were forced into retreat by the large river that built the system in the first place. As a result, this deep, dark underworld remains one of China's great geological mysteries.