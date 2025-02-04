The word Rubicon has invaded popular culture in the past three decades, coming to mean “crossing a point of no return.” There are businesses as diverse as restaurants and consulting firms who wear the tag. The Jeep corporation manufactures a version of their popular Wrangler called a Rubicon, and there was even a short-lived 2010 television series named Rubicon. But where did this unique word originate?

First, the word is from the Latin word “rubeus” which means “red,” and its place in history is inextricably linked to Julius Caesar and a small river in northern Italy that flows red due to the iron deposits in the soil. Julius Caesar had been leading his army on a campaign in what is now France, spending years subduing tribes of Celts and Gaul’s. As his victory's mounted, and his popularity rose with the people, Caesar became a controversial figure in Roman Senate.

While he did have key supporters, by 49 BC Caesar’s enemies had decided to move against him, ordering Caesar to disband his army and return to Rome.

Caesar rightly assumed that once back in Rome he would be arrested and sent into exile, so Caesar defied the order and turned his army south. By Roman law, the Rubicon River separated Gaul (France) from Italy proper. Any commander leading an army south and crossing the Rubicon without a direct command from the Senate was committing an act of treason punishable by death.

The Roman historian Suetonius wrote that Caesar’s words when speaking to his men were these:

“Even yet now, we may draw back, but once we cross yon bridge the whole issue will be settled with the sword.”

On January 10, 49 BCE, with the support of his legions, Caesar crossed the Rubicon River. During the five years of civil war that followed Caesar battled for control of Rome, eventually being installed as supreme ruler for life.

That is the story of “Crossing the Rubicon".

