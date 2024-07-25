Fifty years-ago this month (July 1974) the Ozark Music Festival was held at the Missouri State Fairgrounds in Sedalia, Missouri. Hailed as the Woodstock of the Midwest, the festival drew an estimated 350,000 fans for three days of fun and music after promoters had assured the town’s chamber of commerce that no more than 50,000 concert-goers would show up. Ticket prices were $15 in advance and $20 at the gate, and the town of Sedalia had a population of just under 22,000 at the time. They had no idea they were about to host one of the largest outdoor music festivals in United States history.

The Marshall Tucker Band braved 105 degree heat to play their set.

Master of Ceremonies Wolfman Jack introduced over 30 acts, with those on the bill including The Eagles, America, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Joe Walsh, REO Speedwagon, The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, The Marshall Tucker Band, Bachman-Turner Overdrive, and Bob Seger. Other bands who showed up and played — but were not billed on the concert poster — included Aerosmith, Blue Öyster Cult, The Ozark Mountain Daredevils, Boz Scaggs, and The Charlie Daniels Band. Some headliners bailed after the size of the crowd became known, most notable of these was Bruce Springsteen.

Of course, with any huge event of this nature there is some bad that comes along with the good. A few months after the Ozark Music Festival, the City Council of Sedalia banned outdoor festivals in their city permanently. City officials claimed they were left on the hook by promoters for cleaning up a mountain of garbage. The promoters pointed out that garbage removal by the city was guaranteed in their contract, although the size of the crowd was a bit larger than expected. Nonetheless, there were few arrests and the town of Sedalia, Missouri got its fifteen minutes of fame.