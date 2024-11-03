November 3, 1956

The 1939 movie classic The Wizard of Oz becomes the first uncut Hollywood film to be shown coast to coast in prime time. The film was also broadcast in color, although few television sets in 1956 were purchased in the costlier color format.

The film was shown in a 2-hour time slot, but because it was only 101 minutes long, even with commercials, it needed extra padding. The extra padding was accomplished by adding celebrity hosts. For the 1956 showing, the hosts included Bert Lahr who played the Cowardly Lion, and Liza Minnelli, the ten-year-old daughter of Judy Garland.

The Wizard of Oz was a smashing success on television grabbing 53% of the U.S. market share. Due to the public’s love of the movie, it became an annual tradition on both CBS and NBC for the next 40 years.