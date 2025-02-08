Neal Cassady at the helm of the bus “Further” while speaking with author Ken Kesey on the left....

February 8, 1926

Born on this date was writer, zany character, and prominent counterculture figure Neal Leon Cassady, who along with Jack Kerouac, Allen Ginsberg and William Burroughs came to define the Beat Generation of the 1950’s.

Cassady was born to Maude and Neal Marshall Cassady in Salt Lake City, Utah. His mother died when he was ten, and he was subsequently raised by his alcoholic father in Denver, Colorado. Spending much of his youth either living on skid row with his father, or in different reform schools. Cassady may have been the most unlikely literary hero of any generation, but that all changed with a chance meeting in New York City with Columbia University student Jack Kerouac, a moment when the stars truly aligned for both men.

Kerouac, a well-educated, local football star found in Cassady the type of man that exemplified the fortitude of the Old West, a man scared of nothing and ready for anything. After Kerouac dropped out of Columbia to begin a career as a writer, he and Cassady hit the road in search of adventure – and adventure they did find.

Neal Cassady (L) with Jack Kerouac during the 1950’s

Cassady was prominently featured as the character Dean Moriarty in Kerouac’s 1957 best-selling book On the Road. The book tells the story of two friends who crisscross the United States moving from one adventure to another, unwilling to bend to the norms of society. On The Road was a smashing success both financially and culturally, so much so that it literally launched a career for Cassady as a “counterculture hero”. Through the pervasive lens of television and magazines, Cassady came to personify to the idea of a free, unattached man for a generation of young people disillusioned with the status quo.

The peak of Cassady’s fame probably came during 1964 when he served as the driver for author Ken Kesey, who was taking a converted school bus named “Further” on an iconic journey from San Francisco to New York City. Kesey, who wrote One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, brought along a motley crew of counterculture types from the Bay area that he called the Merry Pranksters. With LSD not being declared illegal until 1968, Kesey’s crowd were avid “acid” devotees, and it was only the cool, experienced demeanor of Cassady that kept them from being arrested on multiple occasions. This amazing trip across America would later be immortalized in Tom Wolfe's book, The Electric Kool-Aid Acid Test (1968), a must-read for anyone interested in understanding the early days of the 1960’s counterculture.

Cassady also appeared in poems by Allen Ginsberg, and influenced the works of many other writers, namely William Burroughs. With time, Cassady's life became less stable and the pace of his travels more frenetic. He was homeless much of the time, bouncing from friend to friend as he traversed the country. Neal Cassady died of undetermined causes on February 4, 1968, in San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato, Mexico. Cassady was 42 years old.

