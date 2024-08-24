The Burning of Washington DC

On August 24, 1814, British troops easily defeated an American volunteer force at the battle of Bladensburg, just outside Washington DC. This was the lowest point of the war for the Americans, and drove home the point that the British government did not consider the United States a sovereign entity. For many on both sides of the Atlantic the Revolutionary War was still raging.

After their victory at Bladensburg, the British troops then road into Washington DC and set fire to the Capitol, the White House (then called the Presidential Mansion,) the Library of Congress, and many other government buildings. Along with senior military officials, President James Madison and his entire government had to be evacuated. It was a stinging blow to the pride of the Americans. The next morning, as the British invaders looted the city, there was an accidental explosion of gunpowder that led to the death of 30 British soldiers. It was only after this tragedy that the British decided to leave Washington. To this date, it remains the only time since the American Revolutionary War that a foreign power has captured and occupied the capital of the United States.

Peace between the U.S. and Britain would come later that year with the signing of the Treaty of Ghent on December 24, 1814. Unfortunately, news traveled very slowly during the 19th century and had not reached American shores when on January 8, 1815, General Andrew Jackson squared off against a far superior British force just south of New Orleans along the Mississippi River. The United States won the battle and Jackson became a national hero.

Statue of Andrew Jackson in Jackson Park, New Orleans

While the Treaty of Ghent did not declare a winner in the War of 1812, Jackson’s victory over a much superior British force cast little doubt around the globe at the military power of the United States, and it gave the young nation a sense of satisfaction after seeing their capital burned and looted. The Battle of New Orleans would mark the end of open hostilities between the United States and Britain. The two countries have considered themselves allies ever since.