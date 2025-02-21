Notice the color change on the right as the stone becomes darker.

February 21, 1885

The Washington Monument is officially dedicated on this date, after initial construction began in 1848. The thirty-seven years it took for completion were a combination of bad planning and bad luck.

The original design was the work of architect Robert Mills and featured an obelisk rising from a flat-topped structure with classical columns. Sitting atop the flat portion surrounding the obelisk there would be a statue of George Washington riding in a chariot, along with statues depicting thirty of the Founding Fathers. I had to find two sources to support this fact before I believed it. A chariot and thirty statues? Wow.

A privately funded effort initially, construction was halted in 1854 due to lack of funding (which probably had something to do with the design) and for twenty-two years the project stood idle. During the Civil War the area around the monument was used as a pasture for cattle.

What is little known to many, is the existence of the first tribute to Washington, built by the villagers of Boonsboro, Maryland. While the Maryland monument lacks the glorious beauty of its counterpart in Washington D.C., it is by all measures the first to be completed and dedicated.

Finally, in 1876, the construction of the monument we all know and love was taken up by the US government, with work beginning again. Upon completion, the Washington Monument became the tallest building in the world, standing 555 feet. This was 45 feet lower than the original design, but again time and money became an issue.

The honor as the world tallest building only lasted four years, with the Eiffel Tower becoming the tallest in 1889.

The Washington Monument some time around 1870, the way it looked from 1854-1876 as lack of funds and the Civil War interrupted construction.

Because construction was in two phases with such a long period of inactivity, there is actually a distinct color difference in the marble used. Stone from the second phase had to be taken from a different quarry, so a careful glance can spot the color change just below the middle. Speaking of stone, the foundation below the monument is 37 feet deep and is also made of marble.

Thanks for stopping by today, drop me a line with your thoughts. Thanks.

View My Website