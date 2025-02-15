February 15, 1856

American naval officer David Dixon Porter leaves Turkey accompanied by Major Henry C. Wayne of the United States Army on this date. Their cargo consisted of 33 Arabian camels, more precisely called “dromedary” camels, which are the species sporting a single hump. A mixture of 19 females and 14 males set sail that day, the beginnings of the United States Army Camel Corps, an experiment that proved extremely valuable in the desert southwest from 1856 to 1866, and would have existed much longer if not for the Civil War.

The trip to Texas, with its destination being Camp Verde near Midland, would take 87 days, during which time a single male camel perished, and two baby males were born. The majority of this success was later attributed to a Turkish handler or “rider” called Hi Jolly, who had trained camels during his service in the Ottoman Empire.

A member of the Camel Corps trying to climb aboard as a fellow soldier attempts to steady the came.

The Camel Corps was the brainchild of two Army Majors - Henry Wayne, and his counterpart George H. Crossman. The two men convinced Secretary of War Jefferson Davis to take a chance on utilizing camels in the desert southwest after their experiences fighting in Florida during the Seminole Indians Wars. The men understood how much water horses and mules needed to remain active, and water was even less prevalent in the American southwest than Florida. As the Army turned its attention towards western expansion the idea made sense.

David convinced Congress to allocate $30,000 (around $1 million in today’s money) for the purchase of the camels and the hiring of two “riders” from Turkey, men that could coach the Americans in handling the beasts of burden. The camels were the perfect choice for hauling supplies and material, and became invaluable additions to the U.S. Army during the time of their service.

Many of the camels escaped into the wild lands of Arizona and New Mexico, fascinating the local Indians on reservations. The last wild camels to be recorded were living on Indian lands in northern Arizona during the 1920’s. As the years went by more camel drivers and camels were procured, but the one camel driver whose name and legacy survives today is Hi Jolly. He lived out his life in the United States, and after the Confederates took Texas during the Civil War, Hi Jolly coached them in the use of the camels. Hi Jolly was a colorful character in his later years, living out his life in Quartzite, Arizona, where he died in 1902. Town residents spent a month building his grave marker, a pyramid of brick and mortar topped with a metal profile of a camel.

The grave of Hi Jolly

