The Cabildo stands to the left of the Saint Louis Cathedral

December 20, 1803

On this date at The Cabildo, a large structure that still stands today next to the Saint Louis Cathedral on Jackson Square in New Orleans, the government of France officially transferred the Territory of Louisiana to the United States.

Back on October 20, the U.S. Senate had ratified the sale by a vote of 24 to 7, causing a great protest from the Spanish government, who still claimed ownership to large portions of the territory under a secret sale by Napoleon. The Spanish made their feelings known to both parties, but a nearly bankrupt Spain lacked the military power to block the sale. This caused a young Andrew Jackson to quip, "What man claims ownership of something he cannot defend or protect?"

President Thomas Jefferson appointed William Claiborne, governor of the Mississippi Territory (which included all of what is now Alabama), and James Wilkinson, a U.S. Army general, to formally receive the territory. Claiborne, in a speech from the Cabildo’s balcony, welcomed all existing inhabitants with open arms, assuring them all continued protection under law.

Due to the difficulty in winter travel up the Mississippi River, the Upper Louisiana Territory centered in St. Louis would remain in Spanish control until early March 1804, when a similar ceremony was held.

The Cabildo was built by the Spanish between 1795 and 1799, following the Great New Orleans Fire of 1788. The fire destroyed many of the structures standing on what is now Jackson Square and changed the face of the city. The Cabildo was one of three buildings built by the Spanish, and all still stand side-by-side. The Cabildo, the Saint Louis Cathedral, and the Presbytere were all designed by Gilberto Guillemard, and all still entertain visitors today.

Interior view of The Cabildo

I have been fortunate enough to spend a great deal of time in New Orleans over the years and find it interesting that many visitors to the Crescent City are unaware of the strong Spanish influence in the city. White the French did found New Orleans in 1718 after founding Mobile in 1702, it was ceded to Spain at the conclusion of the French & Indian War in 1763. There it remained until transferred to the United States during the Louisiana Purchase.

The Cabildo served as the center of New Orleans government until 1853 when it became the headquarters of the Louisiana State Supreme Court, where the landmark Plessy v. Ferguson decision originated in 1892. The building was transferred to the Louisiana State Museum in 1908 and has since served to educate the public about Louisiana history.