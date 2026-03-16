The “point” can be clearly seen in this photo of the Hudson River

March 16, 1802

Founded on this date, along the western shore of the Hudson River, was the United States Military Academy, better known simply as West Point. A strategic location during the Revolutionary War, the site holds the distinction of being the oldest continuously operated Army post in the United States.

West Point was first occupied by soldiers January 27, 1778, when a Connecticut militia marched across the river from the eastern shore to set up defensive positions. The site was commonly referred to as West Point during this time because of the large projection of land jutting into the Hudson River from the western shore. During America’s fight for Independence river traffic on the Hudson was vitally important, and defending the site became critical to plans of George Washington.

The interior of the Cadet’s Chapel built in 1910

Between 1778 and 1780 Polish engineer Tadeusz Kosciuszko designed garrison defenses at the site. Known originally as Fort Arnold, named for Army officer Benedict Arnold, the fort was renamed Fort Clinton after Arnold’s betrayal of his nation.

Although, the location was used for training cadets for engineering purposes beginning in 1794, it did not officially become the United States Military Academy until 1802 under the direction of President Thomas Jefferson.

West Point began with a class of 5 officers and 10 cadets and is framed by the magnificent Hudson Highlands. Occupying 16,000 acres in Orange County, New York, the site is roughly 50 miles north of New York City but a world away from the grind of metropolitan life. Until 1790 the property was owned by local planter Stephen Moore, but when it became obvious the Army had found a permanent home on the land Congress appropriated the money for the official purchase.

What remains of the Great Chain

During the Revolutionary War it was feared that British troops would sail up the Hudson River to attack forces along the upper Hudson River. To prevent this from happening American forces strung a sturdy chain across the Hudson River at West Point. The Great Chain was more than 600 yards long and did its job. After the war all but a small portion of the chain was melted down, but what was left is still on display at West Point today.

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