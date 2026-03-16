Ex Animo

Ex Animo

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Kim Di Giacomo's avatar
Kim Di Giacomo
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During the Revolutionary War it was feared that British troops would sail up the Hudson River to attack forces along the upper Hudson River. To prevent this from happening American forces strung a sturdy chain across the Hudson River at West Point. The Great Chain was more than 600 yards long and did its job. After the war all but a small portion of the chain was melted down, but what was left is still on display at West Point today.

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