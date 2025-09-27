Searching through the annals of Hollywood, you would be hard pressed to find an actor with a stronger resume than Kurt Russell, a child star who avoided all the pitfalls of the genre to emerge as a megastar. Kurt was born in Springfield, Massachusetts, March 17, 1951. His father Bing was an actor and his mother was a dancer, and later a dance instructor. Along with his three sisters, Kurt and his parents moved to sunny California when Kurt was in the third grade. By the age of twelve Kurt had established himself as a child star.

His first big role came along in 1963, playing the lead role in ABC’s Western series The Travels of Jaimie McPheeters, which happened to spin into a movie called The Guns of Diablo, co-starring the hard-nosed Charles Bronson. If ever two polar opposites worked together in Hollywood it would have to be little Kurt and big bad Charlie, known all over town as mean SOB, and that’s what his friends said about him.

So why did Hollywood tolerate Bronson? Two reasons, he was one hell of an actor and the man had grown up under conditions that were deplorable. Charles Bronson was born Charles Dennis Buchinsky, to poor immigrant parents who spent their lives toiling in the Pennsylvania coal mining region known as the Allegheny Mountains. Bronson had fourteen siblings and left school at the age of twelve to begin working in the mines, a brutal occupation he maintained until joining the United States Air Force in 1943 to fight in World War II. After the war Charles found himself in New York City, falling in with an acting troupe. He changed his name to Bronson and the rest is history.

But, in 1963, on the set of The Guns of Diablo, Bronson really takes a liking to Kurt Russell, and when Kurt finds out that Bronson’ birthday is coming up he convinces his mother to let him buy “Charlie” a birthday present, a remote-control airplane. On Bronson’s birthday little Kurt found him outside his dressing room and presented him with the gift. Bronson just stood there holding the airplane, said not a word and walked away. The gathered crew tried to sooth Kurt’s hurt feelings, chalking the whole episode up to Bronson’s tough disposition. Little Kurt Russell was afraid he had upset his co-star and really didn’t understand.

About fifteen minutes later one of the crew came and found Russel, told him Charlie wanted to see him outside his dressing room. Nervous, almost scared, little Kurt made his way to see Bronson, finding the tough man with the chiseled muscles standing there, consumed with emotion holding the airplane. Bronson said, “Thanks kid, no one has ever given me a birthday present before.” He then turned and went back inside his dressing room.

Two months later it was Kurt Russell’s birthday, and an excited Charles Bronson bought them both matching skateboards and they rode them around the MGM lot almost every day. Cast and crew recalled how happy Bronson seemed to be hanging out with Russell, maybe it was because he never had a childhood of his own? Then one day Bronson arrived for work and noticed that Kurt didn’t have his skateboard, a crewmember told him he wasn’t allowed to ride it anymore because of studio liability reasons.

As you can imagine this didn’t go over very well with Charles Bronson who told young Kurt to get his skateboard and follow him. Bronson marched straight to the MGM office, past the secretary and right into the president’s office. “You know who I am, but this is Kurt Russell and I got him a skateboard for his birthday. We’re going to be riding them around the lot. I just wanted to let you know.”

Then Bronson turned in that stare, you know that look, the one you’ve seen a thousand times in films like the Dirty Dozen and Death Wish. Without saying another word he and young Kurt just strolled right out.

That was it. No more problems for Kurt. He rode that skateboard all around MGM until they finished filming and he and Charles Bronson remained friendly until Bronson’s death in August of 2003. Russell credits Bronson for his success playing tough characters, like Snake Plissken in Escape from New York and the lead role in Tombstone.

Learning from a genuine badass never hurts in Hollywood…

