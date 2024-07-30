My mother worked ran the accounting department for a small, short-line railroad and she could work an adding machine and typewriter like it was an extension of her body. Her weapon of choice for documents was the IBM Selectric, the typewriter that changed the landscape of business across the globe.

Despite almost 90 years of modifications and improvements, the average typewriter circa 1960 still employed the same imperfect architecture introduced in 1873. A cylindrical platen, or carriage, moved back and forth, while a nest of type bars, one for each character, was activated by corresponding keys. It was a relatively effective system for getting words on paper, but the type bars would jam when keys were struck in quick succession, and the carriage would often force the paper out of alignment, causing whole rows to fall askew. The engineers at International Business Machines (IBM) went to work on these problems during the 1950’s, investing a sizable sum and thousands of man-hours to create an entirely new method for creating documents, and they called it the Selectric. The most successful electric typewriter in history, and arguably an innovation on par with the personal computer.

Introduced during the last week of July 1961, the Selectric did away with the individual type bars and utilized a “typeball” that rotated and pivoted to the correct position before striking. This feature improved efficiency and appearance for the typist and the typeball could easily be replaced so that multiple fonts or alphabets could be used on the same document. This feature was also incredibly well received by the multilingual business world.

An IBM Selectric being viewed in Paris circa 1961

The Selectric came in two models with the larger costing $445 and the smaller costing $395. The primary difference in the two was the size paper each machine could hold. A skilled operator with either machine could type 186 words a minute, while making keystrokes 20 milliseconds apart. This was incredibly fast for 1961, and sales forecast for the Selectric’s first six months was exceeded within the first thirty days! IBM set up its manufacturing facility to produce 20,000 machines during the first year, but they received orders for 80,000. By 1986, more than 13 million Selectric typewriters had been sold, and this success allowed IBM to almost own the business machine market for three decades.