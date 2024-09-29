For those too young to remember, you might believe that those plastic safety seals so ubiquitous today on over-the-counter medications were sprung from the safety-minded brains of pharmaceutical manufacturers. Not so, they are the result of one of the most heinous crimes in U.S. history, and one that remains to this day unsolved.

This incredible mystery began to unfold in suburban Chicago, 42 years-ago today, when 12-year-old Mary Kellerman, who was complaining of a cough and sore throat, was given two extra-strength Tylenol by her parents. Across town 27-year-old Adam Janus took two of the same pills for a headache. Both died within hours of one another, killed from a dose of cyanide-laced Tylenol purchased at local drug stores.

Of course, the initial cause of death was not determined immediately, and no one suspected that the victims were connected. The death of Adam Janus was thought to have been caused by a massive heart attack, although the young man had no history of heart trouble. The young girl’s death baffled doctors.

Everything changed later in the day when Janus’ brother and sister-in-law, Stanley Janus, 25, and his wife Theresa, 19, arrived at the home of the deceased to console their loved ones and friends. While grieving at the home, both Stanley and Theresa took a dose of Extra-Strength Tylenol for headache relief. Stanley died that evening, and Theresa died two days later.

It was at that point that police began to suspect something sinister was in the works. Three other people would die in the following days, before authorities found the answer, each person had perished from cyanide poisoning, and subsequent testing revealed that the Tylenol found in the homes of each victim showed traces of the poison.

A national panic ensued, and sales of almost all over-the-counter medications came to a standstill. The company licensed to manufactured Tylenol for Johnson & Johnson was McNeil Consumer Products, and they immediately stepped up and took an active role in the investigation. A mass warning was issued through television, radio, and print, eventually recalling more than 31 million bottles of Tylenol in circulation throughout the country. Tainted capsules were discovered in stores throughout the Chicago area, but, fortunately, they had not yet been sold or consumed, and luckily no other areas of the country we found to be tainted and there no more fatalities.

So, who perpetrated this senseless crime? That is still a question that has never been answered, even with the full force of the FBI weighing in on the matter. James William Lewis was convicted of extortion for sending a letter to Johnson & Johnson that took credit for the deaths and demanded $1 million to stop them; however, he was in New York at the time and never charged for the actual murders. Lewis served 13 years of a 20-year sentence and was paroled in 1995. Naturally, all the employees working for McNeil Consumer Products were investigated thoroughly, but there was never sufficient evidence to bring charges.

In the end, this horrific incident prompted the pharmaceutical, food, and consumer product industries to develop the special anti-tampering packaging that we all take for granted today. The scary part of this story is that the ability to tamper with consumer products is still relatively easy, and the availability of highly toxic compounds today is greater than it was forty years ago.