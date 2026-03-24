Cleanup crews using hot water to aid the cleanup.

March 24, 1989

The Exxon Valdez, an oil supertanker owned by Exxon Shipping Company, runs aground in one of the most remote portions of Alaska - Prince William Sound. At the time it was the largest oil spill in U.S. history, dumping 10.8 million gallons of crude oil into the pristine Alaskan waters. While this seems like an incredible amount of oil, it would be dwarfed by the April 20, 2010, Deepwater Horizon spill off the coast of Louisiana, a catastrophe which released 134 million gallons of crude into the Gulf of Mexico while killing 11 workers on the drilling platform.

Initially, the blame for the Exxon Valdez accident was placed squarely on Captain Joe Hazlewood, who was said to be sleeping off an evening of heavy drinking. This analysis seems to have originated with the members of the crew who were on deck at the time of the disaster, a prime example of “covering your arse” as we say down South. The final NTSB report painted a far more accurate picture of the disaster.

Third Mate Gregory Cousins, who was at the controls at the time of the accident, may have never collided with Bligh Reef had his RAYCAS radar been functioning. This particular piece of equipment blares a caution signal anytime a ship comes into shallow water or is in the path of a sizable object. Now required to be installed and operational before a tanker can set sail, this equipment was “optional” at the time of the Valdez disaster. Just one more wonderful example of how an ounce of prevention can be worth a ton of cure. Before all the dust settled, the Exxon Valdez disaster would cost Exxon more than $7 billion, which includes the cleanup, fines, and civil settlements from individuals and the state of Alaska.

The RAYCAS on the Exxon Valdez had been broken for over a year, had been reported broken to company officials by on at least four different occasions by various captains and crew. At trial an inter-company memo was produced showing where one Exxon executive stated plainly that the radar was “too expensive to repair and operate.” Needless to say, this damning piece of evidence turned the tide of the proceedings.

During the 1990 trial, Captain Hazlewood was charged with criminal mischief, reckless endangerment, and piloting a vessel while intoxicated, but was cleared of all three charges. He was convicted of misdemeanor negligent discharge of oil. In all, 21 witnesses testified that Captain Hazlewood did not appear to be under the influence of alcohol around the time of the accident.

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