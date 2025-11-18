Ex Animo

Jeffrey W Massey
2d

Whitten also had some success as a songwriter, with his biggest chart-topper "I Don't Want To Talk About It," first recorded with Crazy Horse and then picked up by Rod Stewart and Rita Coolidge.

Kim Di Giacomo
2d

Danny Whitten's talent was evident in both his notes and the spaces between them, as seen in songs like “Down by the River” and “Cowgirl in the Sand,” where trust among musicians fosters a unique sound. He helped unlock that sound, not invent it. His story feels painfully familiar, growing up when addiction was a silent family issue with no support or language. People like Whitten were often dismissed as failures, yet they were often broken individuals trying to survive. Neil Young likely sensed it, making his loss even more painful, carrying guilt and helplessness. Yet, the legacy remains; playing “Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere” keeps Whitten alive in the music, pushing Young’s boundaries. The mercy of music is that while a person may disappear, the magic persists. Thanks for telling the story honestly, no glamour, just truth. If someone you love is slipping, speak up, as another chance isn’t guaranteed.

