Neil Young (L) and Danny Whitten playing together in 1970

If you’ve ever been a real fan of Neil Young then you know the name Danny Whitten, a guitarist with talent to the sky and back. Along with Billy Talbot on bass, and Ralph Molina on drums, Whitten formed the core of Neil Young’s band Crazy Horse. The sound that Young could hear in his head was made real with Crazy Horse, and together that music made Young a legend. There are two songs in particular that really stand out for me, songs that show Whitten’s ability to bring out the best in Young. Those are “Down by the River,” and “Cowgirl in the Sand”. Both appear on Young’s legendary album Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere, and Whitten plays second lead guitar on both. His ability to spur Young to greater heights is remarkable.

The tragic part of this story is heroin, which eventually led to Whitten’s death fifty-three years ago today. That would put Danny’s death on November 18, 1972. He was only twenty-nine-years-old. What a waste. But it was a tragedy that Young must have seen coming, and one that he directly had a hand in.

Danny Whitten was born in Columbus, Georgia, on May 8, 1943, to an extremely poor family. Columbus is only a couple hours up the road from where I grew up and now live. It’s a working-class town, a textile town, and Ft. Benning, one of the Army’s largest bases is nearby. Across the river is Phenix City, Alabama, a town known back in those days for every kind of vice imaginable. Columbus was tough on the uneducated and the poor and Whitten’s family was both.

His parents divorced when he was young and his mother moved with her children to Canton, Ohio, where she worked as a waitress. It was in Columbus that young Danny first picked up a guitar and began to find a love for music. A few years later, Whitten, Talbot, and Molina began playing together locally under various names, and then one day, without even giving the decision much thought, they packed up their instruments and moved to San Francisco. After forming a band called The Rockets with three other aspiring musicians, they came to the attention of Young who convinced Whitten, Talbot, and Molina to form a band with him. After trying on several names, the band settled on Crazy Horse, and they got right to work.

Recording sessions led to Young’s second album, Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere, which is credited as Neil Young and Crazy Horse. An absolutely monumental record, Whitten plays second guitar to young and even sings on the album, his voice prominently appearing with Young’s on the classic song “Cinnamon Girl”.

But without a doubt, Whitten’s greatest influence on Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere, is felt on “Down by the River” and “Cowgirl in the Sand,” two legendary tracks that have stood the test of time. An old studio copy of “Down by the River” was recently found with the band playing the entire song straight through with no mix. If you claim to know anything about guitar driven rock ‘n roll and aren’t moved by that track, then a complete re-evaluation of your musical sensibilities is certainly in order. Maybe you should find the nearest Taylor Swift Fan Club and purchase a Travis Kelce pin.

In a tragic twist, it was around this time that Whitten discovered heroin to combat chronic pain associated with rheumatoid arthritis. Much like Hank Williams and his back injury, Whitten was finding it difficult to play music and stand because of his arthritis. Pain management wasn’t even a thing in the late 1960’s and early 70’s. While the drug worked well in the beginning, a spiraling addiction took a terrible toll.

In February of ’72, Neil Young released the album Harvest, which included his only #1 song, “Heart of Gold”. Also on that album was the song “The Needle and the Damage Done,” which was directly attributed to Danny Whitten’s heroin addiction. Young was also dealing with a back injury at the time, one sustained working on his Californian Ranch. The injury kept Young at a distance from the band, and Young has maintained that the mellow vibe on Harvest was related more to his back injury than any real musical plan.

The success of Harvest put a lot of pressure on Young to get back out on the road and by the fall of ’72 Young felt well enough to go back out on tour. During early November, Young and Crazy Horse began rehearsing, but Whitten’s heroin addiction had only worsened. So bad in fact that on November 18, 1972, Neil Young made the decision to cut Danny Whitten loose. Giving him $50 and a plane ticket back to Los Angeles, Neil Young sent Danny Whitten on his way.

Later that night, Whitten died of an overdose.

In a later interview with Rolling Stone, Neil Young recalled the tragic day. “We were working hard, rehearsing with him and he just couldn’t cut it. He couldn’t remember anything. He was too out of it. Too far gone. I had to tell him to go back to L.A. ‘It’s not happening, man. You’re not together enough.’ He just said, ‘I’ve got nowhere else to go, man. How am I gonna tell my friends?’ And then he just split. That night I got a call telling me Danny had died. That blew my mind. Just blew my mind. I loved Danny. I felt responsible for years. And from there, I had to go right out on this huge tour, doing these huge arenas. Man I was torn up, very nervous and you know, insecure.”

The magic of Danny Whitten will always live in his music, but his life is another cautionary tale. If you know anyone struggling with addiction, please try to steer them in the right direction. Your influence might be a matter of life and death.

