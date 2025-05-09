The career of John Travolta spans more than fifty years, including time spent on the stage, on television, and in the movies. Born just outside New York City, in Englewood, New Jersey, the man that was to eventually achieve international fame was the youngest of six children. Just a normal, middle-American upbringing, Travolta’s father Sam was a tire salesman that eventually went into business for himself, owning and operating Travolta’s Tire Exchange. His mother, Helen, was a well-known local actress who went on to teach English Composition and Drama in high school.

While Travolta’s career is long and expansive, one of the most memorable times in his life took place during 1976 when he met Diana Hyland, an accomplished actress who was eighteen years John Travolta’s senior. The pair met on the set of the television movie “The Boy in the Plastic Bubble.” Travolta starred as Tod Lubitch, a boy with a compromised immune system who had to live in a plastic bubble of clean, germ-proof air. Diana Hyland played the role of Tod’s mother Mickey, and by the time the movie had completed filming Travolta and Hyland would be lovers in real life.

At the time, John Travolta was twenty-two, and a rising star for his role on the hit television series “Welcome Back, Kotter.” With the world literally at his fingertips why would John Travolta be interested in the forty-one-year-old Hyland? This is a type of relationship dynamic that certainly fascinated Sigmund Freud, but every young man who’s ever had a crush on an older woman knows there is some magic to the answer. At sixteen I was madly in love with my high school English teacher, but unfortunately for me she was happily married. There is just something about older women that some men find irresistible, and I’d be shocked if every young male transcending into manhood didn’t have a similar story.

According to Travolta it was “love at first sight” and he confessed to People magazine in 1977, “I had more fun with Diana than I ever had in my life. And the odd thing is this, just before we met, I thought I would never have a successful relationship. She told me that she too had thought the same thing. Truthfully, I have never been more in love with anyone in my life.”

Despite their significant age difference, their bond was undeniable. Friends and colleagues noticed the intensity of their connection, describing them as utterly captivated by one another. Travolta’s family reportedly embraced Hyland, appreciating the happiness she brought to his life, especially her stability as his career was taking off and pitfalls were around every corner. Yet, behind their seemingly idyllic romance lay an unimaginable challenge.



Just after filming wrapped and the couple were beginning the first stages of bliss, Diana Hyland was diagnosed with breast cancer. For many, such a revelation might have brought fear and distance, but for Travolta, it only solidified his commitment. Although there weren’t married, Travolta took on the role, remaining by Hyland’s side during her treatments, offering unwavering support. Hyland spoke of Travolta as her rock, helping calm her fears as she navigated treacherous stays in the hospital. The emotional toll of her illness was immense, but Travolta kept their time together a blend of stolen moments of joy mixed with a “can do” attitude of reality.



One particularly touching story comes from Travolta himself, who spoke about their final weeks together. He described a moment when Diana told him she had never felt more loved than she did with him. For Travolta, it was a testament to their deep connection and a validation of the love they shared, however fleeting it might be. He later said, “I thought I was in love before, but I wasn’t. From the moment I met her, I was connected. I knew we would be together forever.”

As Diana’s health deteriorated, Travolta’s devotion never wavered. He took a break from his burgeoning career to care for her, ensuring she felt cherished and supported. Tragically, on March 27, 1977, Diana Hyland passed away at just 41 years old, cradled in Travolta’s arms. Her death left a void in Travolta’s life that he would carry for years to come, often wondering if he would ever find love again – which he did.



In the aftermath of Diana’s passing Travolta sank into a dark period of quiet. His friends and family watched how deeply he grieved, retreating from the spotlight to process his loss. In interviews, Travolta spoke about how Diana’s love had transformed him, describing her as his greatest teacher and the love of his life. He often visited her grave, finding solace in the memories they had shared.



Despite the pain, Travolta channeled his grief into his work, immersing himself in his career. Later that year, he delivered an iconic performance in “Saturday Night Fever,” a role that catapulted him into superstardom. While audiences saw a confident, dazzling star, those close to Travolta understood the emotional depth that fueled his performances—a depth born of love, lost love.

John Travolta would marry actress Kelly Preston in 1991, at a ceremony in Paris, France. The couple would go on to have three children together, the older of which, Jett, died prematurely of seizures related to autism. Then, in a truly wicked twist of fate, Preston contracted breast cancer and passed away from the disease in 2020, at the age of fifty-seven.

