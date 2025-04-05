April 5, 1994

It has been 31 years since Kurt Cobain, the talented frontman for the Seattle based rock band Nirvana, took his own life with a shotgun he kept around his house for no apparent reason. A generational talent by any estimation, Cobain was in many ways the poster child for the emotionally disenfranchised youth of America. For angst-ridden juveniles, or post-juveniles, interested in rebellion against the status quo he was nothing short of a spiritual figurehead, but for those looking to plan their escape through music he was a god.

The irony for Cobain, only becoming clear after his dreams had come true, must have been the realization that success can only be measured internally, and that peace and harmony must come from the inside. All the fame and recognition he had longed for so deeply, the external praise and justification, they all became his enemy, an all-consuming web of destruction.

Kurt Donald Cobain was born on February 20, 1967, in Aberdeen, Washington. His mother was a waitress, and his father was an auto mechanic. They were loving people at their core, but like many young couples they found the pressures of daily life a strong burden, one that would ultimately drive them apart.

A young Kurt Cobain playing guitar.

Young Kurt’s first years were happy by all accounts. He showed a talent for drawing at an early age, and he like to sing, perform, and make people laugh. When he was nine, his parents divorced, leading to the first real trauma in his life and something that re-defined his nature. In multiple interviews during the early 1990’s Cobain discussed how he no longer felt the sensation of “home” after his parents divorced. He mentioned how he became “ashamed” of his parents and their attempts to find happiness through new romantic relationships. Both eventually remarried and Cobain did not mix well with his new “step siblings” or his new father or mother figures. His schoolwork suffered during his teens as he shuffled between living with his mother, father, grandparents, and friends. Family bliss had become a distant memory.

Besides his parents’ divorce, the other major turning point in Cobain’s life happened on his 14th birthday, when his uncle bought him a second-hand guitar. That was 1981, and his time between then and 1987, when he founded the band Nirvana, was a troubled array of odd jobs, dropping out of school, and searching for himself. A period of wandering in both a physical and emotional sense, where Cobain came to know an eclectic mix of musicians and similar outcasts from mainstream society. Viewed from the outside it must have seemed a subpar existence by his family, but for Kurt it was like he had found his tribe.

Nirvan (L-R) Dave Grohl, Kurt Cobain, Krist Novoselic

With Nirvana he found a soulmate in Krist Novoselic, with whom he co-founded the band. Krist helped bring a focus to Cobain’s songwriting and music, and eventually the well-known indie record label Sub Pop Records signed Nirvana in 1989, giving the band the resources needed to record their first album entitled Bleach. The album drew positive critical attention and while the band was certainly progressing forward, Cobain and Novoselic thought they needed more, especially a new drummer. They quickly found a young man named Dave Grohl to fill the spot.

The addition of Grohl to the band, who would later form and front the incredibly successful band the Foo Fighters, was like catching lightning in a bottle. In 1991, Nirvana recorded their major-label debut Nevermind, which took off like a rocket thanks to continuous exposure on MTV. An unexpected critical and commercial success, Nevermind reached the top of the charts around the world. On January 11, 1992, the album replaced Michael Jackson’s Dangerous to become #1 on the Billboard 200. After that milestone, it was selling approximately 300,000 units a week and the lead single “Smells Like Teen Spirit” reached the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. An incredible amount of success that would eventually lead the song to be inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

This type of fame and recognition, request for constant interviews, fans hanging on his every word, and the paparazzi following his every move, was too much for the reclusive and confidence-lacking Cobain. He soon turned to illicit drugs, primarily heroin, to ease his fears and anxieties. The face of “grunge” music was a wanted man, and his marriage to fellow grunge rocker Courtney Love only fueled the fires of publicity as the couple were now “A List” musical stars.

Dealing with medical issues, depression, and substance abuse, Kurt Cobain checked into the Exodus Recovery Center in Marina del Rey, CA, on March 29, 1994, and prior to this, on March 4, he had been checked into a rehab in Rome after an overdose while touring. After staying at Exodus only two days, Cobain told a staff member he was going outside to smoke a cigarette. He then absconded from the facility by climbing a six-foot brick wall and caught a flight back to Seattle.

Hitting town, Cobain knew that friends and family would be looking for him, a situation that only fueled his paranoia, so he maintained an incredibly low profile. While an all-out search for the star was initiated, it is surmised that Cobain used his fame and drug connections to stay on the lamb. The next few days are sketchy, but filmmaker Gus Van Sant’s movie called Last Days (2005), which serves as a fictionalized account of Cobain’s final week on earth, details how the star could have wandered the city endlessly without drawing attention. Van Sant’s portrayal lends credence to Cobain hiding out with Seattle’s array of drug dealers and emerging musicians, characters that seemed to make Cobain feel comfortable.

On April 8, Kurt Cobain’s body was discovered in the greenhouse of his home on Lake Washington Boulevard by an electrician who had arrived to install security lighting. The technician initially thought that Cobain was asleep until he noticed the blood puddled around the rock star’s head, and found a note attached to a flowerpot. Cobain became the latest member of the infamous “27 Club,” a long list of celebrities and cultural figures who had passed away at the unfortunate age of twenty-seven.

The legacy of Kurt Cobain lives on today with his music, and he was posthumously voted into the Rock n Roll Hall of Fame.

