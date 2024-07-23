Thirteen years ago today, British singer-songwriter Amy Winehouse died from acute alcohol poisoning. Winehouse won five Grammy Awards for her Motown-inspired album Back to Black (2006) but struggled with substance-abuse problems during much of her career.

A member of London’s National Youth Group Jazz Orchestra during her youth, Winehouse signed to Simon Fuller’s 19 Management in 2002 and soon recorded a number of songs before signing a publishing deal with EMI. Winehouse's debut album, Frank, was released in 2003. Many of the album's songs were influenced by jazz, and apart from two covers were co-written by Winehouse. Frank was a critical success in the UK and was nominated for the Mercury Prize. The song “Stronger Than Me” won her the Ivor Novello Award for Best Contemporary Song from the British Academy of Songwriters, Composers, and Authors. Winehouse released her follow-up album, Back to Black in 2006, which went on to become an international success and one of the best-selling albums in UK history.

Upon her death Winehouse became the latest member of “The 27 Club,” the group of talented artists and musicians that all passed away at the age of twenty-seven. Starting with the famous blues guitarist Robert Johnson, the man who supposedly sold his sold to Lucifer in order to achieve fame. The club includes Brian Jones, founding member of the Rolling Stones, Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Jim Morrison, and Kurt Cobain among others.