If you developed a love for reading and literature while growing up in South, this was nothing unexpected. Despite the regions poor educational position overall, the southeastern United States has produced some of the greatest writers in American history. And if you grew up in Alabama, there were a couple of writers that would stand above all others.

The first would be Harper Lee, a native of Monroeville who wrote To Kill a Mockingbird, a story heavily influenced by her early life in this small southern town, which even today has less than six thousand residents. After winning a Pulitzer Prize for the novel, her first, the movie adaptation was a raging success as well, making the unknown Lee a celebrity overnight. One of Lee’s younger friends and playmates while growing up in Monroeville was Truman Capote, a famous writer in his own right. While Capote was born in New Orleans, he had family in Monroeville and would visit during the summers. It was Capote that convinced Harper Lee to come to New York City and pursue writing. Some have said he played a critical role in her development, possibly even contributing ideas and suggestions to her work.

The second writer of note would be F. Scott Fitzgerald, the great jazz-age novelist who penned classics such as This Side of Paradise and The Great Gatsby. Fitzgerald was from St. Paul, MN, but married to a head-turner from Montgomery named Zelda Sayre, and their story became the stuff of legend.

The Fitzgerald family in the South of France during the late 1920’s

Of course, Lee and the Fitzgerald’s were as different as night and day. While Harper Lee became famous and immediately wilted under the bright lights of fame, eventually became a recluse, Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald took Paris by storm hanging with such literary heavyweights as Gertrude Stein, Henry Miller, James Joyce, and Ernest Hemingway. This famous group of American writers were tagged the “Lost Generation” by Stein, a moniker later revealed to the world with a line from Hemingway in his 1926 novel The Sun Also Rises. The protagonist says while describing his friends, “You are all a lost generation.”

During her brief but spectacular life, Zelda would be best known for personifying the carefree ideals of the 1920’s Jazz Age on both sides of the Atlantic. She was the youngest daughter of Alabama Supreme Court Justice Anthony Sayre and his wife Minnie. By her early adolescence, Zelda—named after the gypsy heroine of an obscure 1874 novel—was already a formidable presence in Montgomery social circles.

At a country club dance in July 1918, barely a month after graduating from Sidney Lanier High School, Zelda met Fitzgerald, on an aspiring author at the time, while he was stationed at nearby Camp Sheridan. Completely smitten, Scott began a serious courtship almost immediately, but Zelda was skeptical of Fitzgerald’s financial prospects. After This Side of Paradise was published to great success in March of 1920, Zelda agreed to marriage.

The union was both turbulent and fascinating as the couple moved from Europe to Hollywood, experiencing both incredible success and debilitating failure. During 1930 and ’31 the Fitzgerald’s lived at 919 Felder Avenue in Montgomery, with their daughter Francis “Scottie” Fitzgerald. The house is now the F. Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald Museum, and walking through the doors and hallways one can almost feel the tension and energy that must have encompassed the home during the years Scott and Zelda lived there. During the 1980’s, when I was in school at the University of Alabama, it was still common to meet older Montgomery residents who knew the Fitzgerald’s during this time.

Later, alcoholism and mental illness would tear the family apart, and while Scott made the best of his Hollywood connections, writing screenplays and trying to regain his spark as a novelist, Zelda was often admitted to mental institutions to be treated for depression. F. Scott Fitzgerald passed away of heart failure in December of 1940, having never regained his earlier promise.

Share

For the next few years Zelda tried her hand at writing and painting but lived primarily from the royalties associated from her late husband’s work. She was frequently admitted to mental hospitals, and during March of 1948 was admitted to the Highland Hospital in Asheville, North Carolina. It was on the evening of March 10, that tragedy struck, as a devastating fire ripped through the hospital. Witnesses could hear the harrowing, desperate screams of women on the top floor as flames held them hostage and consumed their lives. There was no way out—some of the windows were locked, others were barred by heavy chains. Corridor doors were locked. The building didn’t have alarms or sprinklers, and the wooden fire escape quickly went up in flames.

Testimony at a coroner’s inquest revealed that Zelda and four other women on the top floor had been given strong sedatives to induce sleep. In all, nine women on the top floor died in the fire, a terrible death for all, but an extraordinary ending for Zelda, a woman who at times had held the world in her fingertips.

In a tribute to Zelda roughly twenty-five years later, bandmates Bernie Leadon and Don Henley of The Eagles, would pen the song “Witchy Woman” as a tribute to Zelda Fitzgerald. Leadon had started the song while a member of the Flying Burrito Brothers, but when he joined The Eagles, he asked Henley to help him finish it.

Henley had been reading Nancy Mitford’s 1970 biography about Zelda when Leadon joined the band and as the pair began working on the song Henley said the line, “She drove herself to madness with the silver spoon,” was specifically about Zelda and her preference for drinking absinthe, a popular 1920’s alcoholic beverage distilled from the wormwood tree. Absinth drinkers were known to carry a small silver spoon that was slotted, a design to help hold sugar cubes that were then dissolved into the absinthe. Quite strong, absinthe was sometimes called “the green fairy” for its tendency for inducing hallucinations.

View My Website