Scott Weiland and his wife Mary

December 3, 2015

It has been nine years since the death of Stone Temple Pilots frontman Scott Weiland, who was found dead on this date, alone in a tour bus while making a stop in Bloomington, Minnesota. The tragedy occurred during a dark period in my own life, a period where I was deeply entangled in alcoholism. Hearing of Weiland’s death wasn’t really a shock, but I remember the news having a finality that was hard to shake. Like so many others, the famous or the not-so-famous, Weiland found himself caught in a battle with substance abuse (and depression) that he could not win alone.

Scott Weiland was born Scott Richard Kline in San Jose, California, on October 27, 1967. His parents split early in his life, and at age five he was adopted by his stepfather, taking the man’s surname as his own. By all accounts his childhood was happy, and the young Weiland even sang in the church choir for a time after the family moved to Ohio for several years. The Weilands then moved back to California when Weiland was twelve, producing an amazing change of scenery that seemed to light a musical fire in young teenager.

Never deviating from his love of music, Weiland befriended a great many musicians in southern California during his teens and early twenties, eventually helping to form the Stone Temple Pilots in 1990. The band’s debut album Core was released in 1992, and featured the songs “Plush”, “Sex Type Thing”, “Wicked Garden”, and “Creep”. The album created a huge buzz in the newly coined “Grunge” scene, and there was a period during the mid-1990s when the Stone Temple Pilots were selling more records than any band in the United States.

Unfortunately, the fame, money, and touring took its toll on Weiland. Always known for his charismatic looks and chaotic behavior, the lead singer eventually became dependent on alcohol and drugs, leading to a split with his bandmates. His landing was soft, as Weiland became the lead singer for the band Velvet Revolver, which was basically Guns ‘n Roses minus Axl Rose. This new incarnation was filled with hype and interest, but it also resulted in a drug and alcohol fueled meltdown that separated Weiland from his bandmates.

The later years of Scott Weiland’s life are almost too heartbreaking to write about. His estrangement from his wife and kids, his financial difficulties, and the ever-present substance abuse, all of it nothing but an advertisement for self-destruction. His death at forty-eight was the last page of a very tragic story.

The death of Scott Weiland cast a long shadow over my life back in 2015, and it spurred me to begin writing what would become my third novel, which is entitled The Rehabs. Set in a drug and alcohol rehabilitation clinic where one of the “guests” is a well-known singer/songwriter, The Rehabs tells a story of failure and redemption among several characters trying to break the deadly cycle of substance abuse.

If you know someone suffering from drug or alcohol abuse, try to convince them to seek help. That road is dark and lonely, and many, like Weiland, will never see that light at the end of the tunnel. But believe me, it is there if they only search hard enough.