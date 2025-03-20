March 20, 1991

It was heartbreaking and extremely tragic, a parent’s worst nightmare.

Those were a couple of ways the death of Conor Clapton was described by the media thirty-four years ago, after the only son of legendary guitarist Eric Clapton fell to his death from the 53rd floor of the Galleria Condominiums in New York City. The boy’s mother, Italian actress and television personality Lory Del Santo, was in the unit at the time of the tragedy, a fact that somehow made the event even more surreal.

According to the New York Times, the accident happened during a visit from the housekeeper, who had opened a large bedroom window for cleaning. The young Conor wasn't in the room at the time, but subsequently gained entrance while the housekeeper was retrieving supplies. Conor then became a victim of his own curiosity. No charges were ever filed.

Del Santo and Clapton were not married, and the famous musician did not live with mother or child, although he was visiting New York City at the time. In fact, the night before tragedy struck, Clapton had taken Conor to the circus for an outing that was later memorialized in his song “Circus.” De Santo was renting the condo from a friend and was still getting accustomed to her surroundings, another strange twist of fate.

Eric Clapton, Conor, and Del Santo during happier times.

In a 1999 interview with Ed Bradley on 60 Minutes, Eric Clapton explained that wanting to be a good father to Conor was what ultimately prompted his desire to get sober. "When Conor was born, I was drinking a good bit, and he was really the chief reason that I went back to treatment, because I really did love this boy," he recalled. "I thought, 'I know he's a little baby, but he can see what I'm doing, and I'm tired of this.'"

Amazingly, Eric Clapton did not relapse after his son’s death. As a matter of fact, he founded the Crossroads Centre in 1998, a residential treatment facility that helps people kick drug and alcohol dependency. Clapton also conducts the Crossroads Guitar Festival each year to raise funds for the center, and he remains steadfastly devoted to Recovery.

Years later, in a 2005 interview Clapton said Conor's death "threw me into a wobble, but my coping mechanism was my program of recovery and my work. Just throwing myself into my work, that’s what I had to do. “

Most notably, Clapton contributed a trio of new songs to the soundtrack of the 1992 movie Rush, including "Tears in Heaven," the Grammy-winning ballad inspired by the immense grief of his loss. The song became the best-selling single of Clapton’s career in the U.S., reaching number two on the Billboard Hot 100. Its three Grammy Awards came for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year. In its last compilation, “Tears in Heaven” was ranked 353rd in the Rolling Stone list of “500 Greatest Song of All Time.”

