An early traffic signal from the 1920’s.

August 5, 1914

The American Traffic Signal Company (ATSC) installed what is considered to be the first electric traffic signal in the U.S. on the corner of East 105th Street and Euclid Avenue in Cleveland, Ohio. At this point in time, traffic laws were just beginning to written into locals codes as streets with automobiles has become quite dangerous in heavily populated areas. Notice in the photo above how “Drive To Right” is clearly visible on the foundation of the traffic light. There were no hard and fast rules for the road.

In 1912, a Salt Lake City, Utah, police officer named Lester Wire mounted a handmade wooden box with colored red and green lights on a pole, with the wires attached to an overhead trolley, but the device proved to be faulty, especially during bad weather.

James Hoge, of Austin, Texas, heard of the experiments being made in Utah, and began tinkering with the idea. Eventually founding the ATSC, Hoge’s original signal contained two signals, one light flashed STOP and the other said MOVE. It was in 1923 that African American inventor Garrett Morgan patented the three-light traffic signal most common today.

Until this point in history, automobile traffic, which had become dangerous and unruly on busy city streets, was controlled manually by police officers.

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