The first electric lighting system for directing traffic was installed in Cleveland, Ohio on this date. Erected at the intersection of Euclid Avenue and East 105th Street, the signal was designed by James Hoge and installed by the American Traffic Signal Company. The device was birdhouse-shaped, and consisted of four pairs of red and green lights that served as stop-go indicators, each mounted on a corner post. A buzzer sounded when the light was about to change, and as you can imagine the entire system created quite a stir.

A police office had to manually operate the signal from a nearby booth, but it allowed them a chance to sit in a safe location as opposed to having to stand in a busy intersection to manually direct traffic as the photo above shows. In the first decade of heavy automobile use it was not uncommon for there to be multiple collisions at a busy intersection in a single day.

The first tri-color, four directional light that we know today was created in 1920 by William Potts of Detroit, Michigan. This light would become the standard across the United States by the 1930’s.