L-R, Wild Bill Hickok, Texas Jack, and Buffalo Bill Cody

At the time the above photograph was taken, some time in September of 1873, the three men shown were easily the most famous Westerners alive. Seated on the right is Buffalo Bill Cody, who earned his name as the greatest buffalo hunter alive before rising to fame as a scout for the United States Army. Across the table is Wild Bill Hickok, the deadliest gunslinger of his day and perhaps the most fabled lawman in American history. Behind these two men, with his right hand resting on the shoulder of Wild Bill, stands Texas Jack Omohundro, a real Texas cowboy that had not only seen the west, but had lived it.

The Earl of Dunraven, who hunted with both Texas Jack and Buffalo Bill, wrote: “Buffalo Bill had always been in the employ of the government as a scout, but Texas Jack had been a cowboy, one of the old-time breed of men who drove herds of cattle from way down south to the northern markets for weeks or months at a time. Texas Jack had traversed country infested with wild Indians and white cattle thieves. He didn’t know fear, at least not as a sane man knows it.”

When these three men toured the United States as The Scouts of the Plains, audiences rushed to their local theaters to catch a glimpse of these Western heroes. Droves of men and women were gladly spending their hard-earned money to see the West’s most famous scout, most famous lawman, and most famous cowboy together on stage. They were so famous, that nearly 150 years after they posed for this photograph, these three men still shape our stories of the American West.

While Texas Jack didn't live long enough to ensure his name would be remembered forever, and he didn't "die with his boots on" like Wild Bill, his life and legacy are as American as apple pie. He was the first famous cowboy, the man who introduced the lasso act to the stage, rode with Pawnee warriors across the western prairie, and eventually influenced every cowboy story that followed. From Owen Wister's The Virginian, to Louis L'amour's Hondo, to Clint Eastwood's Man With No Name, all the way to John Wayne's Ethan Edwards - every cowboy of either book or screen has been cast in the mold of Texas Jack.