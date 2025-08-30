The letters of the alphabet have some strange tendencies when it comes to spelling out numbers. Here are some examples, a little food for thought.

The letter A does not appear in the numbers 1-999, making its first appearance in “one thousand”.

The letter B does not appear in the numbers 1-999,999,999, making its first appearance in “one billion”.

And to top it all off, the letter C does not appear in the the numbers 1-999,999,999,999,999,999, making its first appearance in “one decillion”.

The letters J and K do not appear in the spelling of any whole numbers. Never.

And the trivia question for the day? Which letter of the alphabet does not appear in the spelling of any U.S. state? The answer is Q.

