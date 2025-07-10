Movie stars, by the very space they occupy in the mindset of America, have always been subject to the nuances of popularity. And popularity, by any rational definition, ebbs and flows. Nobody can stay on top forever. But rarely does an A-List Celebrity at the center of the Hollywood circus just completely disappear. With that said, let’s check out the strange career of Winona Ryder.

The story begins like all Hollywood fairy tales. The fresh, new golden girl hits the silver screen like a meteorite coming out of deep space. This is the late 1980’s, prior to the internet, so it’s all magazine covers and fashion television. The studio controls the narrative - California girl, smart and witty, all systems go. The next “can’t miss leading lady” kind of thing.

While Lucas (1986) was technically Winona’s first movie, it was Beetlejuice that became Winona’s opening act. A Tim Burton directed project, it arrived at theaters in 1988 with great fanfare. The offbeat comedy starring Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin, and Gina Davis got a much unexpected lift when Winona turned in a fabulous performance as the gothic teenager Lydia Deetz. Was goth even a term before this movie? No matter, Winona nailed the role, and even more remarkable, stood her own with a Who’s Who of seasoned actors at the tender age of seventeen! What were you doing when you were seventeen?

Next up, was the dark comedy Heathers (1989), which grossed a meager $177, 247 during its opening weekend. The film was not considered a financial success, but soon morphed into a cult classic. Heathers received high marks at the Sundance Film Festival as well, where industry insiders began swooning over the new darling of cinema, just more attention to boost Winona’s career.

Winona Ryder and Johnny Depp in Edward Scissorhands

Then came Edward Scissorhands (1990), another movie directed by Tim Burton that changed everything. The title character was played by another offbeat Hollywood star on the rise, Johnny Depp, and Winona played his love interest. Scissorhands was both a commercial and critical success, grossing $90 million on a $20 million budget. The film was nominated for multiple awards and generated a ton of interest around the globe. Many consider Scissorhands to be Tim Burton’s finest work. And not only did the movie produce with audiences, it kicked off Winona’s foray into the tabloid gossip market. She and her co-star Johnny Depp fell in love (or at least that’s what Johnny said) while filming the movie. Depp, hero to the weird, was twenty-seven during the making of Scissorhands while Winona was a quiet nineteen.

In talking about their first date Depp said, “It was absolutely like nothing before. We hung out the whole day and night, and we’ve been hanging out ever since. I love her more than anything in the whole world.” Depp went turbo head-over-heels by getting a tattoo on his arm that read “Winona forever.” The gesture was highly publicized, as was their entire relationship, and left not only a lasting impression in 1990’s pop culture, but an indelible mark on Winona’s heart.

During the media frenzy the couple became engaged, a state of affairs that rocked on for several years without a marriage. Questions were being asked but remember, this is Hollywood. Together they appeared on countless magazine covers, becoming talk show regulars and fodder for gossip columns. Was it too much? Evidently so, because by 1993 the rigors of Hollywood life had burned down their house of love. A split was announced, the party was over. Their respective agents and studios said they “grew apart”, but Depp later revealed that their age difference (read maturity difference) played a role. As did the media’s persistence hounding. The “Winona forever” tattoo was altered to read “Wino forever”. Such is love in Hollywood.

“It’s very hard to have a personal life in this town,” Depp admitted. “My relationship with Winona, it was my mistake to be as open as we were, but I thought if we were honest, it would destroy that curiosity monster. Instead, it fed it, gave people license to feel they were part of it.”

Oh my, that nasty media ruining the life of Hollywood royalty. The same media the celebrities want to keep around while on the rise quickly becomes the villains when the wheels come off. And if there was one thing everyone in Hollywood was talking about, it was the fact Winona’s wheels were a bit loose. By 1993 the internet was gaining steam. The information superhighway was the place to be if you were an aspiring keyboard warrior dreaming of a journalistic breakthrough. The big time was just one story away! What the dirt diggers found was very interesting, and led to suspicions that some of the info came directly from Johnny Depp’s own people, conveniently leaked to make their client look better.

Winona Ryder was really Winona Laura Horowitz, the third child of Michael and Cynthia Horowitz, two off-the-grid hippies with powerful connections to people like Timothy Leary, one of the primary faces of the counterculture during the late 1960’s. She was born in rural Winona County, Minnesota (hence her name) and her parents were the wild-eyed, highly intelligent, change the world variety hippies that came to the attention of the upper crust, people like the Grand Wizard of Hippie Timothy Leary whose most famous slogan was “Turn on, tune in, and drop out.”

Winona didn’t just know Leary growing up, he was her Godfather. Her middle name, Laura, was a tribute to one of her mother’s best friends, Laura Huxley, wife of futuristic writer and philosopher Aldous Huxley. Huxley wrote Brave New World and The Doors of Perception, the book that spawned the name for the Los Angeles band The Doors.

Are you starting to get the picture? Winona didn’t grow up with the whole apple pie and baseball on the 4th of July. Her circle included people like Ken Kesey who wrote One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest and the beat poet Allen Ginsberg who wrote The Howl.

Winona Ryder and her Godfather Timothy Leary

In 1978, when Winona was seven years old, she and her family moved to Rainbow, a commune near Elk, California, in Mendocino County. Approximately 120 miles north of San Francisco right on the Pacific coast. Today, this property is some of the most expensive in California, but at the time it was still relatively peaceful. The Horowitz family was one of eight families living on a 300-acre farm so remote it had no electricity or running water. That’s right, no television or movies for little Winona, and also no regular school. Winona was reading Catcher in the Rye by ten, as well as Jack Kerouac’s On The Road. Now don’t get me wrong, I’m a big fan of both books and I saw Tim Leary speak twice while I was in college, but I’m not sure I was ready for some of these radical ideas when I was ten.

Winona was eleven when she began commuting over to San Francisco, about forty miles away, to begin acting classes at the American Conservatory Theater. She seems to have been a natural, and if you know anything at all about the history of the counterculture in San Francisco you can only imagine how she must have been treated like royalty. “Your Godfather is Timothy Leary, and you live on a 300-acre farm with no electricity? Young lady let’s put you at the front of the line.”

Another change after enrolling at the American Conservatory Theater and getting ready to prepare for Hollywood had to do with her name and heritage. You see, Winona’s heritage was Jewish, which wasn’t terrible, but that last name had to go. Overnight she was Winona Ryder, the last name taken from Mitch Ryder, a popular performer that her father greatly admired.

So, just in case you’ve gotten lost let’s catch up.

Young girl from rural Minnesota moves to California to live in commune, one that is really wacked – no electricity or running water. Her parents know all the radical hippies of the era and at eleven she begins taking acting classes in San Francisco - ground zero for “freakism”. Then, somewhere down the line she is forced to change her name because Horowitz is Jewish and sounds terrible. Nothing out of the ordinary here.

Winona Ryder and he mother during the 1980’s

And while the whispers really started to get loud after her breakup with Depp, her career continued to move forward with vigor. There were two films in 1990, Mermaids and Welcome Home, Roxy Carmichael. While weak at the box office, Winona’s performance again drew rave reviews from the critics. She was such a hot commodity by this point that Francis Ford Coppola wanted her to play Mary Corleone in the Godfather Part III. Just as filming was set to begin Winona backed out, claiming “nervous exhaustion.” Were the cracks beginning to show?

No matter, Winona power at the box office was revealed once again when she convinced Coppola to direct Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992), a screenplay that had originally been written for television but came to Winona’s eye by chance. Coppola agreed to the project on one condition, Winona would play two leading roles. She agreed. This combination of talent and star power convinced Anthony Hopkins, Gary Oldman, and Keanu Reeves to come on board. Naturally, the movie was a smash hit!

Over the next seven years Winona Ryder worked almost non-stop, appearing in The Age of Innocence (1993), Little Women (1994), Reality Bites (1994), How to Make an American Quilt (1995), The Crucible (1996), Alien Resurrection (1997), Celebrity (1998), and Girl Interrupted (1999). Every dream possibly imaginable as a child was now right on her doorstep, millions of dollars, and legions of admiring fans. The only thing she could not seem to find was true love, that one thing she played so well on the silver screen. Why was it always alluding her?

Then, like a flash of lightning across the sky, it all came crashing down. In December of 2001, at Saks Fifth Avenue store in Beverly Hills, Winona Ryder was arrested for shoplifting more than $5,000 worth of merchandise in such a brazen fashion that it shocked even her most loyal supporters. This was no mistake. Security footage clearly showed Winona gathering up merchandise, cutting off the security tags and stuffing the clothes into a bag. After arguing with security personnel and denying any wrongdoing, she tried to use the power of her celebrity to get away. It didn’t work. Charged with grand theft, as well as drug possession, the movie star was facing prison time. Seems there were multiple prescriptions for controlled substances found in her purse, none of them bearing her name.

Winona Ryder had to bear the embarrassment of going to court where she was ultimately convicted on two counts of shoplifting. Her fame did little to sweep the incident under the rug as she was sentenced to three years of supervised probation, a hefty fine, and counseling. All the drug charges were dropped after she agreed to quietly enter rehab. Some reports claim Winona entered rehab again the following year but nothing is confirmed. Needless to say, Winona dropped out of sight.

What the hell happened?

According to psychologist’s old habits die hard. The quick road from a life of communal poverty to rich movie star was more than Winona could handle. Survival skills and basic instincts never die. Just ask Michael Vick, NFL football player extraordinaire, who was busted in a dog fighting ring. He claimed a need for “street cred” after being arrested. What? Yeah, it seems that falling in line with Mr. and Mrs. Middle America once you have all the money you can ever spend can be tough if you grew up in the street. You know, settling down to barbeques and picnics while the kids bob for apples. Vick told his wife once that a friend was involved in a car accident so he could get to a dogfight on time! His “street cred” was that important to his ego and sense of well-being.

These traits are present in many people, what social scientist call Behavioral Addiction. We become addicted to a reward system, one hardwired into our brains from experience. If you grew up stealing, it is the act of stealing that gets you off, not what you have stolen, or how much its worth. It the same reason why gamblers can’t quit when they are ahead. Quite simply, they are addicted to the action, not the winning of money. If they stop gambling, they lose the adrenaline rush.

In a 2016 interview with People the actress summed it up this way, “Psychologically, I was in a place where I wanted to stop that kind of behavior, but it took getting caught for the change to take place. I won’t get into what happened exactly, but it wasn’t all what people think. Afterward, I took some time to sort myself out.”

Understatement of the century or what?

She also said, “I will admit that I was guilty of being sucked into the Hollywood vortex when I was younger, caught up in what people had to say. People are telling you that what you are doing is the most important thing in the world and you’re young and you believe it. It was really important that I get out of that scene.”

Eventually Winona returned to acting in 2006, but in a very limited capacity. Her work has been sporadic and in 2010 she completely reevaluated her career once again, beginning to take on television roles and work in theater.

Scott Mackinlay Hahn and Winona 2024

Today, Winona Ryder is fifty-three and is completing the final season of the Netflix series Stranger Things, which many critics believe to be her best work. While she has never married, she is said to be in a healthy, committed relationship with Scott Mackinlay Hahn, a fashion designer, and New York City native. Hahn keeps a very low profile on purpose, and it seems to have rubbed off on Winona. The couple has been together since 2012.

When asked recently “What’s the best thing about life today?” Winona answered quickly, “No drama.”

We all need to remember that drama comes in many forms, and you don’t have to be a movie star for it to make you crazy.

View My Website