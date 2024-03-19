The story of Stubby...
March 19, 1926
Sergeant Stubby, a stray that became the official mascot of the US 102nd Infantry Regiment during WWI passes away in his sleep. He served for 18 months and participated in 17 battles on the Western Front, saving his regiment from surprise mustard gas attacks, found and comforted the wounded, and allegedly once caught a German soldier by the seat of his …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Ex Animo to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.