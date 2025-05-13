All of us are made to confront the mistakes of our past, and my beloved South is no different. Much like Germany (although much different), we are a people reminded constantly of the transgressions of those who came before. William Faulkner once said about the South, “the past isn’t dead there, it isn’t even past.” Thankfully, I can report this characterization to be false in the twenty-first century and the effort to right past wrongs are continuous. In fact, it is my belief that the Southern U.S. had done more to quell conflict regarding race than any other part of the country. And I should know, after many years of being away I now live in the rural south of my childhood, where things are much different than when I was growing up in the 1970’s. For reference, I was born in 1966 and remember well when parts of town were segregated not by law, but by social doctrine. Today, there is no part of my community consciously segregated by race, something that my eighty-two-year-old father comments on often as being extremely positive.

One great sign of progress occurred fifteen years ago in the small, east-central Alabama town of LaFayette, in Chambers County, where a bronze statue was raised in tribute to boxer Joe Louis Barrow, who lived on the outskirts of town until the age of twelve. In a funny sidebar, the town is named for the General Marquis de Lafayette, but both the spelling and the pronunciation were corrupted for unknown reasons years ago. The “F” was capitalized, and name is pronounced “lah Fay ett” with the emphasis falling on “Fay.” Southerners are a quirky bunch, even today.

As Bill Shakespeare pointed out, “What’s in a name anyway?” So, let’s get back to the story, which is righting the wrongs of racism, which brings us to the one and only Joe Louis Barrow, the great boxer known as the “Brown Bomber.”

It was on May 13, 1914, that Barrow was born on the outskirts of LaFayette, in a ramshackle dwelling on Bell Chapel Road, located about 6 miles from downtown. Little Joe was the seventh of eight children and legend says the boy weighed 11 pounds at birth. While that number may be questionable, the events that shaped the rest of his life surely aren’t.

This is the site, but not the dwelling, that produced Joe Louis.

Both of his parents were the children of former slaves and had no formal schooling, although by all accounts Joe’s mother was bright and intelligent. Young Joe suffered from a speech impediment, saying few words while growing up. This brought many to the conclusion that Joe wasn’t mentally acute, an assessment that was far from accurate. His father suffered some type of nervous breakdown when Joe was two, causing his commitment to a mental institution near Tuskegee. As a result, Joe never knew his biological father.

Around 1920, Louis’ mother remarried a building contractor named Pat Brooks, who was becoming quite successful around Chambers County building houses and roads. Brooks became a target of Ku Klux Klan harassment in 1926, no doubt his success leading some of the small-minded poor whites to think Brooks had become “uppity” in some way. Of course, during this period, trying to improve your conditions was considered uppity if you happened to be black. In a bold move, Brooks and decided to move his family to Detroit, Michigan, joining what would later be called the Great Migration, a large-scale desertion of the Deep South by African Americans.

Joe Louis Barrow was twelve when the family arrived in Michigan, and they settled at 2700 Madison Street, in Detroit’s “Black Bottom” neighborhood. While the Great Depression affected everyone, Joe’s older brother found work at the Ford Motor Company, working there until his retirement years later. While his brother was making automobiles, the younger Barrow began attending vocational school, learning the art of cabinet making. All this time, the world of Detroit whirled all around him. A far cry from Alabama, Joe began to gravitate towards a local youth center located at 637 Brewster Street, where his size and power made him a natural for the boxing ring. After a good bit of tutelage, Joe Louis Barrow made his boxing debut at the age of seventeen in early 1932. Legend has it that the almost illiterate Louis wrote his name so large on his entry card that there was no room for Barrow, thus he became known simply as “Joe Louis” for the rest of his career. Later in life he told reporters he left off his last name to hide his boxing ambitions from his mother.

Joe Louis at the age of seventeen.

Nicknamed the Brown Bomber, Louis went on to win the U.S. Amateur Athletic Title for the 175-pound class in 1934 and was a Golden Gloves titleholder that year as well. Louis was world heavyweight champion from June 22, 1937, when he knocked out James Braddock in eight rounds in Chicago, until March 1, 1949, when he briefly retired. During his reign as heavyweight champion, the longest in the history of any weight division, he successfully defended his title a staggering 25 times – this is also a record. He would have defended more except that his service in the U.S. Army from 1942 to 1945 kept him from boxing professionally. While in the Army, Joe Louis was in the same platoon as Jackie Robinson, the first African American to play major league baseball. The two men remained lifelong friends.

After a remarkable life, Joe Louis passed away in the Desert Springs Hospital near Las Vegas on April 12, 1981, just hours after his last public appearance. President Ronald Reagan waived the eligibility rules for burial at Arlington National Cemetery and Louis was buried there with full military honors on April 21, 1981.

Jackie Robinson wearing boxing glove and Joe Louis holding a bat.

The life of Joe Louis has been featured in many books and several films, but the one tribute to his legacy that should make everyone proud happened on February 27, 2010, as an 8-foot bronze statue of Louis was unveiled on the courthouse lawn in downtown LaFayette. The statue, created by sculptor Casey Downing, Jr., sits atop a base of red granite, and is a reminder to all that times and thinking do change. Old wrongs can be acknowledged, even when they can never be erased.

View My Website