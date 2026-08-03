Have you ever heard of Jason Everman?

If I had to guess, I’d say the answer is probably “no.”

How about the bands Nirvana and Soundgarden? These “grunge” icons were led by Kurt Cobain and Chris Cornell respectively. Chances are good you’ve heard of at least one of these Seattle based bands. So what if I told you that Jason Everman was at different times a member of both bands, playing lead and bass guitar. That might get your interest, right? What’s more, Everman was booted from both bands, then made the decision to join the U.S. Army, eventually ended up as a Ranger and Green Beret. He then did tours in both Iraq and Afghanistan. Quite a life huh? The man gets fired from two of the biggest rock bands in history and then completely remakes himself.

Let’s dig a little deeper and find out how it all happened.

In a 2013 interview with The New York Times Magazine, Everman had this to say about his beginnings. “I was born on October 16, 1967. My birth certificate says Kodiak, Alaska, but I’m pretty sure it was Ouzinkie. That’s where my parents lived in a two-room cabin with a pet ocelot named Kia.” Just to clarify, an “ocelot” is a small, wild cat common to South and Central America. It looks a bit like a miniature cheetah, or maybe a leopard. Needless to say, Everman’s parents were a bit different, walking to their own beat.

Jason Everman in Seattle with an early Nirvana lineup.

Everman’s parents made the move to the remote Spruce Islands off Alaska’s coast to “get back to nature,” believing that the world had begun to spin a little too fast. Unfortunately, their marriage didn’t work out, and Everman’s mother left with Jason when he was a toddler. Moving to Washington state, she married a former Navy serviceman and the family settled in Poulsbo, a tiny community across the Puget Sound from Seattle.

Everman’s life was relatively uneventful until he found the guitar, an unlikely event that began when he and friend blew up a toilet in their junior high school with an M-80. As punishment (to hear Everman tell it) young Jason was sent to therapy for “anger issues” where he was encouraged to play guitar. It felt so natural that it stuck, and by the late 1980s he was living a dream most people only fantasize about.

After a chance encounter, Everman joined a struggling band called Nirvana in February 1989. He is even listed as a band member on their debut album Bleach, and actually appears on the album cover. In reality, Everman did not play on any of the Bleach studio tracks, and later, Nirvana founder Kurt Cobain said the album credit was given as a token of thanks. It seems Everman paid the $606.17 recording fee, which gave the fledgling band enough studio time to record. So basically, Jason Everman paid to have Nirvana’s first record made. On the 2009 remastered edition of Bleach, Everman is no longer giving credit as a member, but can still be seen on the front cover and he is given special thanks on the liner notes.

Everman was, however, a solid guitar player and toured with Nirvana during the summer of 1989 in support of Bleach. He can be heard playing guitar on Trust No-One, an unofficial album release featuring a live Nirvana performance in Boston. Frontman Kurt Cobain had broken his guitar the previous night and only provided vocals for the gig, leaving the guitar playing to Everman. He can also be seen in a bootleg video of Nirvana playing an “in store” performance at Rhino Records in Los Angeles on June 23, 1989.

Nirvana, or more specifically Kurt Cobain, fired Everman after the tour ended. According to Cobain, Everman was “too moody.” As we all know, Cobain shot himself in April of 1994, so I’ll let you be the judge of who might have been “too moody.”

After the stint with Nirvana ended, Everman moved straight into playing bass guitar with Soundgarden, another hot Seattle-based band fronted by the ultra-talented Chris Cornell. Joining Soundgarden during the fall of 1989, Everman was hired as Hiro Yamamoto’s temporary successor. In April of that year, he played on the band’s cover of “Come Together,” a Beatles tune which appeared on an EP called Loudest Love. He also appeared in Soundgarden’s Louder Than Live home video.

Once again, Everman was not viewed as a good fit by Soundgarden founder Chris Cornell and was let go in 1990. Cornell, who was found dead after hanging himself in 2017, was not considered an easy guy to work with either.

Improbably kicked out of two incredible bands, Jason Everman has said he was crushed. “It really broke my heart, it was a tough stretch.”

Most men would have spent the rest of their lives trying to ride the glory of two incredible experiences, but Everman went looking for something else entirely.

In 1994, after reading the work of Renaissance icon Benvenuto Cellini – who insisted the well-rounded man is an artist, warrior, and philosopher – Everman enlisted in the U.S. Army, earning his way into the 2nd Ranger Battalion, Delta Company. He then passed the grueling Special Forces Qualification Course to become a Green Beret with 3rd Special Forces Group and did tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan. No more guitars and drums, the long-haired rockstar had become a quiet military professional.

And he still wasn’t done reinventing himself. After receiving an honorable discharge in 2006, Everman made his way to the Himalayan mountains where he spent time in a monastery studying Zen. Returning to the United States he applied to Columbia University, and along with his application was a letter of recommendation written by General Stanley McChrystal who led the U.S. Joint Special Operations Command from 2003 through 2008. Everman was accepted and went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts degree in philosophy from Columbia in 2010. He then began teaching and acting as a motivational speaker.

In July of 2013, Everman was the subject of a New York Times article written by guitarists Clive Tarver. The piece was well-received and featured interviews with Everman, his family, former band colleagues, music industry people, and several soldiers who served with him overseas. It was this article that really set the story of Jason Everman on fire.

In 2014, in an act of reconciliation, he was invited to participate in Nirvana’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. This unexpected gesture of kindness has become a highlight of Everman’s life, and he has discussed coming full-circle with his feelings for the music business in multiple interviews since, even appearing on the Joe Rogan podcast.

In May 2017, Everman met fellow veteran Brad Thomas in New York City and the two decided to start a band called Silence & Light. By July, the band had a complete lineup consisting of all military veterans with Everman playing the guitar. They began recording in January 2019, and released a completed album in December 2019. The band’s profits are dedicated to helping members of the Special Operations Community, the Military, and First Responders.

Artist, soldier, philosopher. These are the three things Jason Everman has built his life around. One of the most improbable and genuinely inspiring lives you’ll ever come across, and proof a man (or woman) can reinvent himself (or herself), as many times as is necessary, provided they have the courage.

View My Website