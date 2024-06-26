June 26, 1902

One hundred twenty-two years ago today, William "Bill" Lear, American inventor, businessman, and founder of Lear Jet, Inc., was born in Hannibal, Missouri. After completing eighth grade, Lear quit school to become a mechanic and eventually joined the Navy at the age of 16 where he studied radio communication. Moving to the Chicago area after his discharge from the Navy, Lear designed the first practicable automobile radio, and failing to secure the financial backing necessary to produce the radio himself, sold the rights to the technology to the Motorola Company in 1924. In 1931, Lear bought his first aircraft and began to tackle the challenges of aerial navigation, leading to the founding of Lear Developments, which did around 100 million dollars in business during World War II.

In 1962 he founded Lear Jet, and began selling the world's first business jets to corporations and the wealthy elite. The following year, Bill Lear developed the 8-track tape music cartridge. What started out as a convenient music source for his new business jets caught on quickly for use in automobiles, a fact you know all too well if you grew up in the 1970's.

Bill Lear passed away in Reno, Nevada, on May, 14, 1978, holding over 150 patents in his name. Not bad for a man that never received any “formal education,” and a testament to American ingenuity.