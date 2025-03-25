March 25, 1960

The iconic song “Georgia On My Mind” was recorded on this date by the one-and-only Ray Charles and was included on his album The Genius Hits The Road. Written by composer Hoagy Carmichael and college friend Stuart Gorrell in 1930, the tune became a Top Ten Hit for singer and jazz saxophone player Frankie Trumbauerr in 1931. After almost thirty years, the song was nearly forgotten when Ray Charles resurrected the song and made it famous all over again.

While his star has faded over time, Hoagy Carmichael was a well-known actor, performer, and popular songwriter in his day. Two other famous Carmichael compositions are “Stardust” and “Winter Moon,” both of which were extremely popular during the singer’s lifetime. Later in his career, Willie Nelson would include “Stardust,” “Georgia On My Mind,” “Blue Skies,” and several other old favorites from his youth on the platinum selling 1978 album Stardust, a recording that sent Nelson’s reputation into the stratosphere, connecting him with a truly international audience.

Stuart Gorrell, co-writer of “Georgia,” was born in Knox, Indiana, and attended Indiana University in Bloomington, where he met fellow student and fraternity brother Hoagy Carmichael. After hearing Carmichael play the melody for “Georgia” at a party one evening, Gorrell and Carmichael stayed up all night perfecting the lyrics for the song. Knowing that Carmichael had a sister named Georgia, whom Gorrell had met briefly, he suggested they use her for inspiration. Possibly it is the song’s refrain that marks the song’s feminine qualities the most, although it is certainly ambiguous enough to represent almost anything.

Other arms reach out to me, Other eyes smile tenderly

Still in peaceful dreams I see, The road leads back to you

Hoagy Carmichael seated at the piano during a song for an unknown movie.

After college Stuart Gorrell became a New York City banker and never wrote another song lyric for publication. In a testament to Hoagy Carmichael’s honesty, he had half of all royalties sent to Gorrell for the remainder of his life even though his name did not appear on the final paperwork, a mistake attributed to his record label.

Although the original song had nothing to do with the state of Georgia, this all changed with Ray Charles’ 1960 recording. Charles was born in Albany, Georgia, on September 23, 1930, the same year that Carmichael and Gorrell wrote the song, and while the Charles family did move to Florida when Ray was just a kid, they left behind a large extended family in and around Albany. One that Charles visited frequently during his formative years.

While staying in New York City prior to recording The Genius Hits The Road, his driver noticed that Charles had been singing “Georgia On My Mind” continuously each day as they drove from his hotel to the recording studio. The driver suggested that he put the song on his next album, and three days later Charles did exactly that.

Ray Charles during the recording session for The Genius Hits The Road.

The song won Grammy Awards for Best Male Vocal Recording and Best Pop Song Performance in 1961, and became the unofficial anthem for the state of Georgia for the next decade and a half. There were time during the late 1960’s, during the Civil Rights era and the fight for equal rights, when Charles refused to sing the song as a protest against the state, but these feelings eventually subsided.

With Jimmy Carter, a native of Georgia, winning the Presidency in 1976 the song received even more attention until finally on April 24, 1979, the Georgia State Assembly made “Georgia On My Mind” the official state song of Georgia. By this point, the song and Ray Charles were intertwined forever, with Willie Nelson even performing the song at Charles’ funeral in 2004.

"Georgia on My Mind" has been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame on two occasions. The first induction was in 1993 for the 1960 recording by Ray Charles, and the second was in 2014 for the earlier 1930 recording by Hoagy Carmichael and his orchestra.

