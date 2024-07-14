French revolutionaries angered by the heavy tax burden placed upon them by King Louis XVI and emboldened by the success of a new nation called America, stormed and seized control of the medieval armory, fortress, and political prison known as the Bastille. At the time, the Bastille was manned by only a small garrison, but it fully represented royal authority to the masses in Paris.

Ninety-eight attackers gave their lives in the effort, while only a single defender died in the actual fighting. This ratio a testament to the protection provided by the many canons along the fortress walls, but once Governor de Launay, the official in charge of the Bastille, was informed that Royal Guards stationed nearby had no plans to intervene, he surrendered. The gates to the Bastille were opened, and Launay, along with several of his officers, were lynched. Their heads placed atop pikes and walked through the city. This action was the flashpoint for the French Revolution that followed. July 14 is celebrated each year in France as Bastille Day.When informed of the attack King Louis was said to have asked of his chief minister, "Is it a revolt?" to which the minister replied, "No sire, it is a revolution."

King Louis was eventually found guilty of high treason and executed by guillotine on January 21,1793. Louis XVI was the only king of France ever to be executed, and his death brought an end to more than a thousand years of continuous French monarchy.