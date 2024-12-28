December 24-28, 1979

The USSR, led by supreme Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev, begins a full-scale invasion of its neighboring country Afghanistan. The military action was needed to shore up the newly established pro-Soviet regime in Kabul, which had taken power after a coup in April of 1978. The Marxist leader of the government’s overthrow was Nur Mohammad Taraski, who was able to united the People’s Party, and the Banner Party into a single government with heavy ties to the Soviet Union. This government overthrow was widely hated by Afghanistan’s largely Muslim population.

In short order, nearly 100,000 Soviet soldiers took control of major cities and highways in Afghanistan, but the rebel fighters, known as the “Mujahideen,” showed great courage and tenacity in standing up to the superior Soviet force. In response to rebel victories, the Soviets began a brutal crackdown on civilians, destroying entire villages that were thought to render aid to the Mujahideen. In many cases killing women and children in the efforts to stamp out dissent.

Mujahideen fighter in the hills of Afghanistan.

Foreign support for the rebel fighter began pouring into Afghanistan and nearby countries Arab countries almost immediately. The United States, led by the CIA, played a significant role in training and equipping Mujahideen fighters, and within a few years they became some of the most effective guerilla fighters in the world. The USA saw the invasion as a great opportunity to turn the tables on the Soviets who had supplied and trained the North Vietnamese during the Vietnam War.

The condemnation of the invasion was swift and strong, as Western nations placed crippling tariffs and embargoes on the Soviets that lasted for years. Stubborn until the very end, the Soviets would not relent and withdraw their forces, and these sanctions would eventually lead to the fall of the Soviet regime and a complete restructuring of the world’s political landscape.

The conflict ended ten years later with the signing of the Geneva Accords in 1989. It is estimated that one million civilians were killed during the conflict, as well as 90,000 Mujahideen fighters, 18,000 Afghan troops, and 14,500 Soviet soldiers.

The power vacuum left at the end of the war led to the emergence of the Taliban, a rouge political faction that unleashed terrorism on the West years later.