Herman “Hesh” Rabkin, third from left, played by Jerry Adler on the television series the Sopranos was based on the real-life music mogul Morris Levy.

Are you a fan of the HBO series the Sopranos? If so, you are most likely familiar with the character Herman “Hesh” Rabkin, the Jewish loan shark and former music industry insider who Tony Soprano leans on continuously for advice. Being Jewish, Rabkin is not an official member of the Mob, but he is an integral part of Tony’s crew. Hesh was a dear friend of Tony’s father, Johnny Soprano and his uncle Junior, making a fortune during the 1950’s and 60’s in the music business.

Besides being a great character in the television series, Hesh is actually based on a real-life music mogul named Morris “Mo” Levy, born in Harlem during 1927. Poor and self-educated, Levy was a good-looking kid, likable, who could think quickly on his feet. Drawn to natural allure of music, mainly because of the girls, his first job was collecting money from juke boxes around his neighborhood. Such an easy job for solid pay quickly taught Mo there was more to the music business than pretty girls.

It wasn’t long before Levy began promoting young music acts, seemingly having a keen eye for up-and-coming talent. As his rise in the music business became sharper, Levy saw clear advantages in developing ties to organized crime, specifically the protection it provided. Becoming a friend and business associate of Vincent “The Chin” Gigante, reputed head of the Genovese crime family, only further strengthened Levy’s reputation.

Morris Levy in his office.

More than a mere thuggish business promoter, Morris Levy had intuitive streak for musical trends, quickly seeing the need for a jazz club in New York City. Persuading a couple of his Mob associates to become investors, Levy opened Birdland, a midtown jazz club where Charlie Parker, John Coltrane, Thelonious Monk, Miles Davis, Bud Powell, and Count Basie all performed on a regular basis. While Levy did not discover these legends, he was at the forefront of the jazz sound. Within a few months of its opening, Birdland was highly profitable, and Mo Levy was on the map.

The opening of Birdland ushered in the finest chapter in Levy’s life, his introduction to where the real money was made in the world of music. After a representative of ASCAP (American Society of Composers, Authors, and Producers) stopped by Birdland to collect royalty payments on the music being played in the club, Levy saw the power and profit in owning the rights to popular music. Publishing, Levy soon realized, was the real business of music. Think Michael Jackson purchasing the Beatles’ catalog in 1985, or the way songwriters you’ve never heard of make a living. These small streams of income go on forever as long as the music stays in circulation. My Spotify account is going up this year, part of the reason has to do with artists demanding more money.

Armed with this new information Levy immediately founded Roulette Records, and things really began to take off. Signing young, naïve artist, Levy would demand a writing credit for every song he recorded. While legal, it was ethically seen by honest publishers as nothing less than extortion. No matter, it made Levy rich beyond his wildest dreams and a man both celebrated and despised. Levy was famous for not paying his artists, telling one popular R&B singer famously, “you want royalties, go to England.” Being well connected to organized crime made Levy an even more imposing figure, and he relished his powerful image.

The Birdland Jazz Club was considered the Jazz Corner of the World

Variety magazine labeled Levy the “Octopus” because his tentacles reached into every facet of the music and publishing industry. At the peak of his business career, Morris Levy owned more than 90 companies, and employed almost 1,000 people. These included record-pressing plants, tape-duplicating plants, distribution companies, and a chain of 81 record stores called Strawberries. His duplicating plants were known to “bootleg” copies of popular records for a discount, especially to foreign countries. Levy was a money-making machine.

Eventually, Morris Levy rose too high, and the FBI became interested. With at least thirty different publishing, management and recording operations, and dozens of musicians crying foul about royalty payments, Levy was hard to miss. He also attracted the attention of the IRS because he paid so little in taxes. All of this generated industry gossip and tabloid interest, at a time when Levy was struggling to expand Roulette and become a major player in the record industry. But his talent for spotting musical winners seem to fade with the new sounds of the late 1960’s.

The revival of doowop (think Happy Days and Sha Na Na) pumped in revenue from his older catalogs but there were no new hits, no signature recording artist on Roulette to make the company a household name. As the 1960’s morphed into the 1970’s new record labels like Elektra, A&M, and Capricorn were dominating the market. Time seemed to have caught up with Morris Levy. By the 1980’s Roulette Records was barely functioning as a real record label, and Levy’s complicated business structure and Mob ties only made matters worse.

One interesting musical conflict that may have led to Levy’s undoing involved a dispute with the Beatles and their song “Come Together”. Levy claimed that Lennon and McCartney had infringed on the copyright of a Chuck Berry song called “You Can’t Catch Me” with the line “here come old flat top.” Levy owned the publishing rights to Berry’s song, which contained the line “here come a flat top,” which was argued by Beatles’ lawyers to reference a convertible. The song line “her come old flat top” was argued by these same lawyers to reference a style of haircut. The case dragged on for some time and was eventually put to bed when John Lennon agreed to do an album featuring three songs whose rights were owned by Levy. At the time, any record put out by John Lennon would be a success and Levy pocketed a tidy sum on the deal. Unfortunately, Levy created a great deal of bad blood.

John Lennon (with wife Yoko Ono) outside a New York City courthouse after the beginning of the case brought against him by Morris Levy.

In the end, Morris Levy was brought down by a dispute with a record distributor claiming he had been cheated out of merchandise bought and paid for in advance. It was a situation where Levy clearly owed the debt but was trying to strong-arm the man out of his money. Alerted to his connections with organized crime, the FBI wiretapped Levy’s phones to prove he was cheating his supplier and working with the Mob. Telephone surveillance proved beyond a doubt that Levy was Mob connected, and guilty of a variety of illegal business practices. Eventually convicted of conspiracy, Morris Levy was sentenced to ten years in prison and a $200,000 fine. As fate would have it, Morris Levy died of cancer May 21, 1990, while his conviction was being appealed. He never served a day in jail or paid any fine during his lifetime.

On January 10, 1999, the first episode of the Sopranos hit HBO, and the story of Morris “Mo” Levy became the story of Herman “Hesh” Rabkin.

As Paul Harvey would say, “Now you know the rest of the story….”

