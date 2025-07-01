July 1, 1979

If I were building a museum dedicated to technological innovations, it would be hard to not carve out a space for the SONY “Walkman,” a gadget that offered an entirely new and innovative way to enjoy music. Hitting the consumer market in Japan forty-six-years-ago today, it did not take long for the Walkman’s impact to be felt around the globe.

For decades music was a destination event, it had to be made at a specific location, or listened to on a phonograph or radio, SONY co-founder Masaru Ibuka changed all that in a big way with the Walkman. Consistently traveling, Ibuka kept a SONY TC-D5 stereo cassette recorder by his side to listen to music during down times between meetings. Unfortunately, the device was bulky and quite heavy, so he requested that a simple, playback-only stereo version be developed. SONY engineers got to work creating a prototype, integrating parts of the SONY Pressman tape recorder with a small and reliable speaker and stereo amplifier. Ibuka was so pleased with the prototype that he commissioned the new device for production as a new product.

Named the Walkman by Ibuka, the new portable player would be paired with Sony’s new H-AIR MDR-3 headphones, which were also revolutionary. Much lighter than conventional headphones, the H-AIR MDR-3 headphones also gave excellent sound quality. The combination of a small, lightweight player combined with great sounding, but lightweight headphones made the Walkman a “must have” for young, hip consumers.

Seeing an opportunity to expand their reach into a new market, SONY used a grassroots marketing campaign to get young people interested in the product. In a stroke of genius SONY hired young people to use the Walkman in bustling metropolitan areas, on busy trains, and at outdoor gatherings such as parks. SONY put the Walkman in the hands of celebrities and highlighted their thoughts in magazine ads.

By June of 1980, the Walkman had hit the United States amid huge fanfare. The Walkman sold 50 million units during its first ten years of production during a era well before cell phones or other “handheld” devices became standard. There is no doubt that the Walkman started the portable music revolution that continues until this day. The Walkman has evolved with music’s changing mediums, following right along from cassette tapes through CDs, from mini discs to MP3’s, and now into the mode of music streaming. While the original cassette tape line of Walkman’s was discontinued in 2010, SONY’s music App is still called the Walkman.

