If you are a child of the 1970’s, you most likely remember the television series The Six Million Dollar Man, or the “Bionic Man” as it was known in my small town. The series ran from March of 1973, until March of 1978, projecting a huge science fiction influence on America’s pre- Star Wars culture. Interestingly, the show’s opening crash sequence was a real event.

On May 10, 1967, NASA astronaut Bruce Peterson crashed a Northrop M2-F2 experimental aircraft while landing in New Mexico, hitting the ground at approximately 250 mph and tumbling six times. The aircraft’s wreckage now hangs in the Smithsonian Institute’s Air and Space Museum.

Bruce Peterson survived the crash but required extensive hospital care, losing eyesight in one eye while undergoing multiple operations and plastic surgery. Footage from the crash was used during the opening credits for the The Six Million Dollar Man, a television series which followed the exploits of fictional test pilot Steve Austin (played by Lee Majors), who after his own “reconstruction” surgery after crashing in an experimental aircraft go on to be outfitted with new “bionic” limbs and an eye. The show went on to become one of the most watched series on television during the 1970’s. Peterson was none too happy to have the footage shown repeatedly each week but did nothing to stop it.

Bruce Peterson prior to his famous crash.

A true American hero, Bruce Peterson was born in 1933 and was from Washburn, North Dakota. He joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1954, eventually graduating from naval cadet program and becoming a Second Lieutenant. He went on to accumulate an extensive academic background centering around engineering, with degrees from UCLA and California State University.

The fictional character in the series also had quite a story. The Six Million Dollar Man was based on the 1972 novel Cyborg, written by prolific science fiction author Martin Caidin. “Cyborg” was also the working title for the television series while in pre-production. The book revolves around the fictional character of Steve Austin, a USAF Colonel and former astronaut, who has been rebuilt after a horrific crash in a NASA experimental aircraft. Given new “bionic” implants, Austin has superhuman strength, speed, and vision. Colonel Austin is employed as a secret agent with a fictitious government agency called the OSI. Martin Caidin would go on to write three more novels starring Steve Austin but struck the television deal with ABC after the first.

Not sure how to move the story of Steve Austin forward, ABC would make three television movies in 1973. Actor Lee Major, best known for his work on the television series The Big Valley, was cast in the lead role. The first movie was a huge hit with viewers, becoming the tenth most watched program that week, and after the next two pulled similar ratings ABC knew they needed a series. In the period before Star Wars, there was no bigger science fiction draw than the “Bionic Man,” making Lee Majors one of the biggest stars in the world. Incredibly, he became even more well-known when his wife, the gorgeous Farrah Fawcett-Majors, became an ABC superstar herself on Charlie’s Angels. The couple were among the most famous celebrities of their day, reaching a level of fame typically reserved for movie stars.

Besides the lucrative advertising revenue, merchandise tie-ins for The Six Million Dollar Man abounded in the form of comic books, clothes, and toys. In particular, toys were a major hit for Kenner toy company, with the Steve Austin action figure dominating the doll landscape for young boys. I should know because I owned a Steve Austin doll and lunchbox back in the day! The Steve Austin action figure had a periscope-style opening in the back of his head so you could “look through” the character’s bionic telescoping eye, something I strangely still remember vividly.

During the 1977 season ABC introduced the character of Jaime Sommers, a world-class tennis player who was injured in a skydiving accident. Sommers was played by Lindsay Wagner, and after being outfitted with a new bionic body began working with Steve Austin for the fictitious government agency OSI. The character was then spun off into the series The Bionic Woman, receiving her own line of toys and clothing that also proved hugely successful.

The “Bionic” shows were landmarks of their day, proving that action-driven science fiction had a place on networks overflowing with sitcoms, detective series, and variety shows. That bionic DNA can be found in any number of characters to follow, from DC’s Cyborg (popular in comics, animation, and film) to Star Trek’s Borg.

Warner Brothers acquired the film rights to the Six Million Dollar Man in 2018, but as of yet there has been no significant movement towards production. In today’s American culture, obsessed with remakes, it is only a matter of time before an updated versions of Steve Austin appears on the silver screen.

I just keep wondering who will play the lead role?

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