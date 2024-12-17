December 17, 1989

It was on this date 35 years ago that animated series The Simpsons came roaring into American living rooms. The series, which hold the record for most guest appearances of any television show, turned animation into a viable adult medium and made Fox a network powerhouse.

Beginning as a series of shorts on The Tracy Ullman Show two years earlier, creator Matt Groening modeled The Simpsons after his own family members. The last names of the characters on the show all came from street names in his hometown of Portland, Oregon. The Simpsons became Fox's first series to move into the Nielsen Top 30, and went on to win over 30 Emmy Awards.

To date, 714 episodes of The Simpsons have been broadcast making it the longest-running American animated series ever, the longest-running American sitcom, and the longest-running American scripted primetime television serious both in seasons and the number of episodes.

Time magazine named The Simpsons the 20th century's best television series, and Erik Adams of The A.V. Club named it "television's crowning achievement regardless of format". Conan O’Brien got his start in comedy as a writer for The Simpsons, and the list of guest stars includes Sting, Danny DeVito, and Michael Jackson,

On January 14, 2000, the Simpson family was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.