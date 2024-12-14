The Sarmizegetusa Regia is a monument that has stood in present day Romania for over 3,000 years. Although not as well-known as some of its megalithic cousins such as Stonehenge, the site has baffled scientists since Roman times.

Sarmizegetusa Regia stands high in the Orastie Mountains, atop a 4,000-foot plateau, and served as the capital of the Dacian Kingdom for well over two centuries. The site is difficult to access even today and boasts an intricate drainage system that still functions. One of the most interesting features of the site is a huge, circular rock structure that seems to have served as an astronomical calendar and/or altar.

The Dacian people were related to the Thracians and lived between the Carpathian Mountains and the west bank of the Black Sea. The Dacians may have been the direct ancestors of the Roman people, and their civilization reached its peak between 200 BC and 100 AD. Fleeing the Sarmizegetusa Regia in large numbers prior to Roman occupation, the Dacian’s intricate methods for working stone and metal have been lost to history.

Sarmizegetusa Regia is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and one of the most mysterious of all ancient megalithic sites in the world.