December 25, 1776

General George Washington crosses the Delaware River with a brave group of Colonists intent on fighting for an end to tyranny, and a better life. The aim of their mission on this bitterly cold day was to spring a surprise attack on a large group of Hessian mercenaries stationed at Trenton, New Jersey. Planned in secret, and nothing less than a desperation move by General Washington, the goal was saving the failing American Revolution.

After invading New York in August, Washington's army had been driven out of the colony and across New Jersey late in the year. British forces quickly captured Rhode Island and set their sights on wiping out Washington's remaining forces and conquering Philadelphia, the home of the rebel Congress. Indeed, British Commander-in-Chief Sir William Howe seemed to believe the War of Revolution was all but defeated by this point, saying as much to his British command as they made winter quarters.

Howe and the Hessians would quickly learn that while General Washington’s ragtag Continental Army may have been down, the fight still burned in their hearts!

On December 23rd, Washington informed only his most senior officers of the plan to attack Trenton, fearing that British spies among his ranks would get word to the armed outposts on the opposite side of the Delaware River. On the 25th, the soldiers were gathered at 4 pm and given orders to prepare for crossing that night, with Washington personally informing the men that their duty would require the ultimate commitment, there would be no order for retreat, every man must be willing to fight to the death if need be. Not a single man deserted his post.

A drizzle fell during the evening of the 25th, but as dark came on and the evening progressed, the drizzle turned to freezing rain and, eventually, to snow. Fierce winds churned the Delaware as the soldiers began to cross on captured boats of every kind, flat boats, ferry boats, Durham boats and others. Of the three waves of Continental soldiers who began the crossing only Washington’s group made it across to Trenton. General Washington’s voice carrying across the river that night urging his men not to stop, ordering the oarsmen to struggle mightily to clear the ice, for the soldiers to give their all to push the artillery and horses across.

After the crossing, Washington's men captured nearly 1,000 Hessians in a surprise attack at the Battle of Trenton on the 26th and returned the prisoners and all their bounty to Pennsylvania. The iconic portrait “Washington Crossing the Delaware” by German painter Emanuel Leutze is shown above, reminding all Americans of the sacrifice that our American forefathers made for our country. The painting was done in 1851, is 21 feet wide by 12 feet tall, and hangs today at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. While not historically accurate, the painting was created to inspire liberal reforms among the German people and inspire patriotism among American citizens.