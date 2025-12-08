Mick Jagger sitting at the control panel with Johnny Johnson to his right, listening to a playback of “Brown Sugar”.

My home state of Alabama is known for many things, and quite candidly, some of them are bad. With that said, many of the labels hung on Alabama are highly exaggerated, and some are complete untruths. For example, George Wallace is not, contrary to popular belief, revered as some kind of hero. Race relations in our state are probably better than most places, and most folks in Alabama are pretty open-minded. Tragically, some of the best of Alabama goes unreported or just plain unnoticed.

Take music for example. When I travel across our great land, talking to people about my home state, many have no idea that Hank Williams was born in the small community of Georgiana, just south of Montgomery, or that he’s buried in Montgomery not Nashville (no love-loss between “Luke the Drifter” and Nashville). These same people certainly have no idea that some of the greatest music ever made was recorded in the tiny hamlet of Muscle Shoals, Alabama, first by producer Rick Hall at FAME studios (Aretha Franklin, Wilson Pickett, Percy Sledge) and later at Muscle Shoals Sound Studio (Cher, Rolling Stones, Bob Seger, Elton John, and Bob Dylan) formed after the rhythm section at FAME split to do their own thing. This group of four men, known collectively as the “Swampers,” consisted of Jimmy Johnson (guitar), David Hood (bass), Roger Hawkins (drums), and Barry Beckett (keyboards).

When the Swampers opened Muscle Shoals Sound Studio during April 1969, they knew they wanted to go in a different direction than Rick Hall, who was known as a hit-making, singles producing kind of guy. The Swampers were interested in contemporary album-oriented rock (AOR) and began pursuing those types of artists on the rise. The first to record at Muscle Shoals Sound (a studio transformed from what was once a casket manufacturing facility) was none other than Cher, who hit town as one of the hottest commodities in the music business. The album that came of those sessions was even entitled 3614 Jackson Highway, which is the address of the recording studio (which is technically in Sheffield, Alabama, just outside Muscle Shoals).

Historic marker in downtown Florence, Alabama in front of what was once the Holiday Inn, the residence for the Rolling Stones during their three day stay in the Florence/Muscle Shoals area to record.

The buzz about Cher’s session really began to pick up steam through the summer, drawing the attention of guitarist Keith Richards from the Rolling Stones. Rick Hall’s ability to record hits at FAME studio during the 1960’s had put Muscle Shoals on the map musically, but what the Swampers were doing was very intriguing, completely different. While on their 1969 tour of the United States the Rolling Stones had some time off during the first week in December and Richards suggested the band head down to Muscle Shoals to record a few songs he’d been pulling together. Two of the songs, “Brown Sugar” and “Wild Horses,” would go on to become classics.

The first problem the band encountered was travel. There was no easy way to reach Muscle Shoals in 1969 and that is still true today. I resided in Huntsville (about 70 east of Muscle Shoals) during 2017, and can definitely confirm Muscle Shoals as being off the beaten path. Isolated, located in the extreme northwest corner of Alabama, the land there is beautiful but rugged. The population is sparce but highly educated. The University of North Alabama is located in Florence, Alabama, just across the river from Muscle Shoals.

The plan was for the band, as well as their key personnel, to fly into Birmingham, Alabama, then take a private aircraft to Muscle Shoals. During the chaos that ensued, Rolling Stones’ producer Jimmy Miller missed his flight to Birmingham, eventually missing the entire recording session. This left the engineering duties to Johnny Johnson, one of the Swampers, and a co-owner of Muscle Shoals Sound Studio. A veteran of hundreds of recording sessions, Johnson had never seen anything quite like the Rolling Stones’ style of recording.

“Recording time is considered expensive to most bands, so when they come into the studio, they have rehearsed what they want to record, and they get right down to business. Not the Stones, at least not in these sessions. They were a little rusty on doing something new because they had been on tour, playing certain songs over and over, not really practicing anything else. It took them some time to get in the groove. In the beginning they would be going in every different direction, and it took two or three hours for them to get into some kind of groove. I have to say I was kind of nervous, it didn’t look like things were going well but I just took it upon myself to have the tape machine ready so when they started getting good I would have it on tape. All of the sudden Keith would come up with something and the band would just fall in around it. By hour five or six, it had really started to come together.”

Copy of bill given to the Rolling Stones at the completion of the session.

In talking about the now famous sessions, the late Charlie Watts (drummer) said in his book According to the Rolling Stones, “It worked very well indeed. You know, it’s one of Keith’s things to go in and record while you’re in the middle of a tour so you’re playing is in good shape. The Muscle Shoals Studio was very special, though – a great studio to work in, a very hip studio, where the drums were on a riser high up in the air, plus you wanted to be there because of all those famous guys (the Swampers) were working in the same studio.”

During that first night, the Rolling Stones recorded “You Gotta Move,” a traditional spiritual number recorded in 1965 by bluesman Mississippi Fred McDowell.

Richards later recalled in the excellent documentary Muscle Shoals (a must watch if you are a music fan), “All I could think about was man, we’re down here in Alabama we gotta cut some Fred McDowell stuff. If ever I’m gonna do it, it’s gotta be here.”

The three songs recorded in Muscle Shoals between December 2-4, 1969, turned out to be the first three songs on their ninth studio album Sticky Fingers. Released in 1971, Sticky Fingers went to Number 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart. “Brown Sugar” went on to hit Number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 single chart and “Wild Horses” went to Number 26. While “You Gotta Move” was never released as a single, the song is still considered one of the Rolling Stones’ most revered tunes. What is most interesting is that Keith Richards actually wrote the last two stanzas of “Wild Horse” while taking a cigarette break during the recording session. Talk about being in touch with your muse. He would later say in his autobiography Stoned, “That studio is just pure magic.”

As you can imagine, the Rolling Stones’ session at Muscle Shoals Sound Studio sent shockwaves across the U.S. musical landscape and in the years that followed almost every major recording artist made a pilgrimage to Muscle Shoals. Here is a very brief list of those that came to record and some of the famous songs they recorded. Paul Simon (Kodachrome), Bob Seager (Old Time Rock n Roll, Main Street, Katmandu, Night Moves), Lynyrd Skynyrd (Free Bird), Willie Nelson (Bloody Mary Morning), Bob Dylan (Gotta Serve Somebody), and Dr. Hook (When You’re In Love With A Beautiful Woman, Sharing the Night Together).

