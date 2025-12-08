Ex Animo

Ex Animo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bill's avatar
Bill
1d

The documentary on Muscle Shoals is a must watch!! Thanks for the post!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Jeffrey W Massey · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture