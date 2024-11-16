November 16, 1882

Captain William Becknell arrives in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on this date with four horses loaded down with supplies from back east. He sold all of his cargo within two days and made a profit of 2,000 percent!

Beginning in Franklin, Missouri, the Captain had followed old Indian trails and had even taken a few chances on paths that looked appealing. His goal was to establish a trading route from the Mississippi River to Santa Fe that was more suited for wagon travel. Mexico had just won its independence from Spain and the northern reaches of this new land was difficult to supply. There was plenty of silver, but no goods to sell.

A byproduct of Becknell’s foray into commerce was a massive influx of settlers. Even now some 200 years later, wagon ruts are still visible in parts of Kansas where thousands upon thousands of Americans streamed west out the country’s heartland in search of a better life.

The Santa Fe Trail is actually two trails, it splits near its middle point into two main routes. The southern route of the trail, the Cimarron Cutoff, passes through the very southeastern corner of Colorado, passing from southwestern Kansas through the Oklahoma Panhandle and into New Mexico. This route proved risky, however, because there were long stretches of dry country between reliable water sources. The Spanish called this leg of the trail the La Jornada del Muerto or “Dead Man’s Journey.” The northern segment of the trail also went through Colorado, but passed through areas where water was more plentiful. This trail segment is commonly known as the Mountain Branch.

The Santa Fe Trail was a primary artery for western expansion for 60 years, with so much human activity that it disrupted the migration of buffalo from north to south. It would be the coming of the railroads in the 1880’s that would finally put an end to this fascinating period in the American experience.