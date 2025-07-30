The name Goodyear is interesting indeed, bringing to mind two things for most people – automobile tires and a large blimp hovering around sporting events. Each of these personifications brought to you by the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, founded and still based in Akron, Ohio. While the company did take its named from a man named Charles Goodyear, a tribute to his groundbreaking work vulcanizing rubber, the connection ends there.

Born in New Haven, Connecticut, on December 29, 1800, Charles Goodyear was the oldest of six children. Soon after his birth, the Goodyear family moved to Naugatuck, Connecticut, where his father opened a successful hardware store. At the tender age of twelve, Charles left school to begin working with his father, an arrangement that was not foreign during that era. Eleven years later, at the age of twenty-three, Goodyear married Clarissa Beecher and the couple moved to Philadelphia, where Goodyear opened his own hardware store.

Although a good-natured and well-liked man, Goodyear’s hardware store never thrived, due in large part to his fascinations with science and invention. Eventually abandoning hardware, Goodyear found his first personal success manufacturing agricultural parts and simple machinery. Had he continued down this road, both his personal life, and the nature of American business today, would be vastly different.

Everything changed during the years between 1829 and 1830, when Goodyear developed a serious interest in rubber, a natural substance obtained from the sap of rubber trees, grown primarily in the South American country of Brazil. In the eyes of Charles Goodyear rubber was a mesmerizing substance, its possibilities endless. Highly elastic, it would stick to almost anything, causing the substance to immediately become waterproof. There were drawbacks, however, as rubber melted easily in warm weather, becoming very sticky, while hardening to the point of cracking when exposed to cold.

In Boston, the Roxbury Rubber Company had begun experimenting with a process to stabilize rubber, adding natural compounds and chemicals to raw rubber in an attempt to create a product remaining in the same form while exposed to a varying range of temperatures. Goodyear was convinced, almost to the point of obsession, that whoever discovered a solution for stabilizing rubber would become extraordinarily wealthy.

By 1831, Charles Goodyear had spent three years deeply immersed in his rubber experiments, beginning to suffer greatly from health issues related to the continuous exposure of chemical fumes in his laboratory. Deeply in debt, by the year’s end he would be bankrupt and thrown into debtor’s prison, an inauspicious beginning to his career as a scientist and inventor.

No matter the personal or professional costs, Goodyear was determined to find a chemical solution to stabilize rubber, even continuing his experiments while in jail. After numerous failures, his breakthrough came when he tried heating the rubber together with sulfur and other additives. Writing to a friend, he had the following to say.

“I have invented a new process of hardening rubber by means of sulphur. It is as much superior to the old method as the malleable iron is superior to cast iron. I have called it Vulcanization.”

Goodyear filed his patent application for vulcanized rubber on February 24, 1844, and the patent was issued four months later. It is thanks to vulcanization that rubber can be used to make tires, shoe soles, hoses, and countless other items. It was one of the most profoundly important technological achievements of the 19th century.

Now what? Guess you are thinking Charles Goodyear became wealthy and lived happily ever after? Unfortunately, no. Embroiled in litigation with other inventors over the validity of his patent, Goodyear continued to struggle financially for the rest of his life. Meanwhile, his wife Clarissa contracted tuberculosis and much of the family’s income was devoted to her medical expenses and extensive travel in search of a cure. Clarissa died in 1848 at age 39, leaving six children, between the ages of 4 and 17.

Charles Goodyear’s grave in New Haven, CT

At age 54, while still struggling to defend his patents and commercialize his invention, Goodyear married 40-year-old Mary Starr (who had not previously been married) and the couple would go on to have two children together. It too was a happy marriage, but Goodyear was not destined to enjoy the union for long. Suffering the adverse effects of years of exposure to dangerous chemicals, Goodyear collapsed at a hotel in New York City on July 1, 1860, dying later that day. At the time of his death, he was 59 years old, penniless, and deeply in debt.

The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, founded in Akron, Ohio by Frank Seiberling nearly 40 years later, was named in honor of Charles Goodyear. Neither Charles Goodyear nor anyone in his family was connected with the company. Reflecting on Goodyear’s achievements, the historian Samuel Eliot Morrison wrote, “The story of Goodyear and his discovery of vulcanization is one of the most interesting and instructive in the history of science and industry.” But, as he added, “It is also an epic of human suffering and triumph, for Goodyear's life was one of almost continuous struggle against poverty and ill health.”

Goodyear himself was philosophical about his failure to achieve financial success, writing that he was not disposed to complain.

“The advantages of one’s career and life should not be estimated exclusively by the standard of dollars and cents, as is too often done. I am not disposed to complain that I have planted while others have gathered the fruit. Man has just cause for regret only when he sows, and no one reaps.”

View My Website