January 31, 1872

American author and avid sportsman Pearl Zane Grey was born 153 years-ago today. Best known during his lifetime for his popular adventure novels and stories associated with the Western genre in literature, Grey idealized the American frontier while inspiring generations of young Americans such as Ernest Hemingway and Teddy Roosevelt.

Grey attended the University of Pennsylvania on a baseball scholarship, where he studied dentistry and joined Sigma Nu fraternity. Becoming a dentist in Columbus, Ohio, Grey traveled frequently and began submitting his stories to magazines. Eventually, he moved his family to California and took up writing full time.

In 1912, Grey’s novel Riders of the Purple Sage was an extremely popular piece of work that went on to become the largest selling western of the era, making Zane Grey a household name.

