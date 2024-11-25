The next time you are having a conversation with some of your friends, especially those that think they know quite a lot about the world, ask them to describe the ancient city of Baalbek, or Heliopolis as it was known to the Greeks and Romans. Chances are you will get a blank stare.

Partly because of its remoteness, and partly because of the Arab/Israeli conflict, there isn’t a lot of tourism in Baalbek. The ancient city is located in the Bekaa Valley, which lies in eastern Lebanon and shares a border with Syria. Naturally, the U.S. State Department discourages Westerners to visit this region of the world, which is a shame since this area has been settled for at least 7,000 years. To further solidify its importance, Baalbek was named a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1984

The site is known for its monumental megalithic foundations, particularly those that support the Temple of Bacchus which was built by the Romans. The base is composed of twenty-seven enormous limestone blocks, with three of them known as the “Trilithon” weighing nearly 1,000 tons each. Also found in Baalbek is the largest known stone block from antiquity, still partially buried, and estimated weigh 1,650 tons. This block measures 64 feet in length, 20 feet in width, and is at least 18 feet high. How could something this massive be placed so precisely by ancient people?

The Roman Temple of Bacchus in Baalbek. Some of the largest stone blocks ever erected in history form the base of this temple.

The way these stones were cut so finely and moved into place has defied explanation for almost two centuries. Many researchers, including Graham Hancock, a British writer that focuses on lost cultures, have rejected one traditional explanation - that the temple foundation was built by the Carthaginians. Hancock believes these huge megaliths predate written history and could be around 12,000 years old. Hancock proposes that we might be looking at the handiwork of a lost civilization.

While there is no doubt that both the Romans and Greeks left their mark on Baalbek, the origins of its massive megalithic structures remain a mystery, one that continues to spark intrigue and debate among researchers and enthusiasts around the world.