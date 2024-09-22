It was September 23, 1952, during the golden age of boxing, when a young Rocky Marciano knocked out Jersey Joe Walcott to become the heavyweight champion of the world. After the retirement of Joe Louis, who was affectionately known to boxing fans as the “Brown Bomber,” the sport of boxing struggled to find its footing - or another superstar. Walcott had won the title, but at thirty-eight many thought him too old to be a real champion.

Enter Rocky Marciano, the real ROCKY, a tough, street fighter of a young man who was raised in Brooklyn by Italian immigrants, quit school after the tenth grade, and went to work hauling ice, laying railroad line and shoveling coal. In 1943, Marciano was drafted into the U.S. Army for two years and was stationed in Wales, where he off-loaded supplies coming from America. Never on to mince his words, when asked why he began fighting Marciano answered, “because it was something I was good at.”

With no real formal training Marciano rose through the amateur ranks and finally became good enough to turn professional, although many fighters, including Walcott dismissed his talent. Before the Championship bout Walcott told reporters, “Write this down, he can’t fight. If I don’t lick him, take my name out of the record books.” To the veteran’s eyes, Rocky was an inexperienced and unschooled brawler, lacking in finesse and technique.

For the better part of twelve rounds, Walcott and his backers were proved correct. Midway through the first round Jersey Joe stunned the challenger, not to mention the huge crowd, when he snapped home a sharp left hook that gave Marciano the first knockdown of his career. Rocky was up at the count of four, but he was clearly hurt, and he took a beating for the rest of the round. But Marciano started to find his rhythm in round four, bulling his way inside to launch his own offensive.

In one of the most famous boxing photographs ever taken, Rocky Marciano lands the famous right hand that brought down Jersey Joe Walcott.

The fight was fast-paced and vicious, but after twelve rounds every judge had Walcott leading on points. The wily veteran was using all of his experience and technique to his advantage and heading into the thirteenth round it was clear that Marciano would have to score a knockout to win. Marciano came out for the bell in Round 13 like a demon, his power and sheer will on full display. Putting Walcott in the corner, he unleashed a tremendous flurry of punches and caught Walcott with his left arm down. The sheer power of the right hand with which he hit Walcott is on full display in the photo above as the champion is headed for the canvas. Rocky Marciano, World Heavyweight Champion, and still the only Heavyweight to retire undefeated.