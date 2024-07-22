When President Abraham Lincoln issued a call for volunteers in late spring 1861, one of those trying to answer was a bit out of the ordinary, a young boy just shy of his 10th birthday named John Lincoln “Johnny” Clem. His service was refused by the newly formed 3rd Ohio, but completely undeterred Clem later tried to join the 22nd Michigan, where his persistence won over the unit’s officers. They agreed to let him follow the regiment, adopting him as a mascot and unofficial drummer boy. The officers also chipped in to pay his monthly salary of $13 before he finally was allowed to officially enlist in 1863.

After the Battle of Chickamauga (September 18, 1863) Lil’ Johnny Clem became a national celebrity. Armed with a musket sawed down small enough for him to carry, Clem joined the 22nd Michigan in the defense of Horseshoe Ridge, a strategic position Confederates were trying to capture. When Clem and several other found themselves separated from their unit and surrounded by Confederate forces a Confederate colonel spotted Clem and shouted, “I think the best thing a chap like you can do is drop that gun.” Rather than surrender, Clem shot the colonel and he and several others successfully made their way back to the Union lines. For his actions, Clem was promoted to sergeant, the youngest soldier ever to become a noncommissioned officer in the United States Army. He also became known as the “Drummer Boy of Chickamauga.”

Johnny Clem went on to fight at Perryville, Murfreesboro, Kennesaw, and Atlanta, where he was wounded twice. Clem was discharged from the Army in 1864 at age 13 but sought to rejoin the military in 1870. Nominated to West Point by President Ulysses S. Grant, Clem failed the entrance exam due to his poor educational background. Nonetheless, Grant appointed him a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army where he enjoyed a successful second military career, rising to the rank of colonel and assistant quartermaster general by 1906.

John Clem’s tombstone at Arlington National Cemetery

John Lincoln Clem retired from military service as a Major General in 1916, only weeks before the U.S. became embroiled in World War I. Clem was one of the last Civil War veterans to actively serve in the U.S. Army, and his total time served was 44 years and eleven months. John Clem died in San Antonio, Texas, on May 13, 1937, and is buried in Arlington National Cemetery.