Mark Twain and his close companion, John T. Lewis, were captured standing side by side at Quarry Farm in Elmira, New York, back in 1903. Many have speculated that Lewis served as the inspiration for the character "Jim" in Twain's famous novel, "Huckleberry Finn." John T. Lewis, born a freedman in Maryland in 1835, eventually settled in Elmira, NY. One f…