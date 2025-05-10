It was on May 10, 1967, that NASA astronaut and test pilot Bruce Peterson went down in history for all the wrong reasons, the result of a spectacular crash at Edwards Air Force Base in California. While Peterson would remain virtually anonymous throughout the remainder of his life, the crash he endured, the one that almost took Peterson’s life, became internationally famous as the opening scene for the hit television series The Six Million Dollar Man. If you remember the television show, which starred Lee Majors who was at the time married to Farrah Fawcett, the hottest female commodity on the planet, then I’m sure you can see that crash in your mind’s eye all these many years later. It was nothing short of horrific.

Peterson was a Naval Aviator before becoming a highly skilled test pilot for NASA. On the day in question Peterson was making his sixteenth run for the week in a Northrop M2-F2 experimental aircraft. Adjustments had been made to the wing assembly and as Peterson began to descend for a landing the aircraft lost stability. It is estimated that Bruce Edwards touched down traveling at approximately 250 mph, tumbling six times in what stands today as the most watched aviation disaster in history. The aircraft basically disintegrated on contact, but an example of the original aircraft now hangs in the Smithsonian Museum’s Institute's Air and Space in Washington, D.C.

The aircraft on the left, the wreckage on the right.

Bruce Peterson survived the crash but required extensive hospital care, losing eyesight in one eye while undergoing multiple operations and plastic surgery. The footage of the crash was used in opening credits for the TV show The Six Million Dollar Man (1974-78), which followed the exploits of fictional test pilot Steve Austin (Lee Majors) after his “reconstruction” from a crash in an experimental aircraft. The show went on to become one of the most watched series on television during the 1970’s.

Peterson was reportedly unhappy to have the footage shown again and again but did nothing to stop it.

Bruce Peterson as the Smithsonian 1997

A true hero, Bruce Peterson was born in Washburn, North Dakota on March 23, 1933, joining the U.S. Marine Corps in 1954. Through the naval cadet program he became a 2nd lieutenant and eventually made his way to California to study at the University of California in Los Angeles (UCLA). Peterson went on to accumulate an extensive academic engineering background from UCLA and the California State Polytechnic University before becoming a Naval Aviator and eventually a test pilot for NASA. Peterson became very good friends with Chuck Yeager during his time at Edwards Air Force Base, and possibly the most famous test pilot in history called Peterson “a natural aviator, a man that was born to fly.”

Bruce Peterson passed away on May 1, 2006 at his residence in Ocean Springs, CA, at the age of 72.

