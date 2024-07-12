During the summer of 1985, the environmental group Greenpeace was making headlines around the world. From confronting illegal whaling on the high seas to unveiling messages atop skyscrapers, the somewhat radical mix of scientist and 1960’s style rabble-rousers seemed to constantly stay in the news.

The flagship of Greenpeace during this era was the Rainbow Warrior, a 131-foot trawler built in 1955 for the UK Ministry of Fisheries. During July of 1985 she was tied up at New Zealand’s Auckland Harbor, taking on provisions for a planned protest of nuclear warhead testing near the Moruroa atoll, a French possession in the nearby Polynesian Islands.

Near midnight on July 10, a small explosion rocked the Rainbow Warrior as the captain and crew were sleeping. Thinking they had been rammed by a tug or otherwise hit by another vessel the men came above deck to survey the damage. Photographer Fernando Pereira went back below to retrieve his camera equipment when suddenly another explosion was felt. Pereira was trapped below deck after the second explosion and drowned.

Fernando Pereira

Rather quickly after the attack, New Zealand police arrested two men tied to the bombing and both turned out to be members of the DGSE, which is the main arm of the French Foreign Intelligence Service. Their secret mission to attack the Rainbow Warrior had been codenamed Opération Satanique, which basically means “Operation Satanic.” Certainly a fitting monider.

France initially denied responsibility for the bombing, trying to distance themselves from the two agents, but there was too much evidence for a successful cover up. Both French agents were charged with arson, conspiracy to commit arson, willful damage of property, and murder. The scandal eventually boiled over, resulting in the resignation of the French Defense Minister Charles Hernu. Facing intense ridicule, France wanted nothing more than for the story to go away. Foregoing an embarrassing trial, both agents plead guilty to manslaughter and were sentenced to ten years in prison.