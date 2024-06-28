Gilda Radner as her famous character Roseanne Roseannadana

June 28, 1946

American Emmy-winning comedian Gilda Radner would have turned 78 today. She became famous in the 1970’s as one of the original members of Saturday Night Live, but was born in Detroit, Michigan to Jewish parents Henrietta and Herman Radner. Gilda was very close to her father, who operated Detroit's Seville Hotel, an occupation that granted young Gilda a chance to meet many nightclub performers and actors staying in the city while performing. Her father frequently took her on trips to New York City to see Broadway shows and was very interested in the arts. Herman Radner died of a brain tumor when Gilda was fifteen, a devastating blow emotionally.

After attending the prestigious Liggett School in Detroit, Gilda enrolled at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, but left during her senior year to follow her boyfriend to Toronto where she began an acting career. She joined The Second City comedy troupe in 1973 and in 1974 became a regular on National Lampoon’s Radio Hour which lead to her being cast as one of the original “Not Ready for Prime Time Players” on Saturday Night Live! Gilda was actually the first performer cast for the show and developed and wrote comedy for her own skits as well as many others on the program.

After series of failed romances and marriages, Radner met Gene Wilder on the set of the Sidney Poitier film Hanky Panky (1982) and the two were married on September 18, 1984, in Saint Tropez. After experiencing pain and fatigue for ten months, Radner was diagnosed with Stage IV ovarian cancer on October 21, 1986 and immediately began treatment, finding that the cancer had spread to her liver and lungs. After a brief period of remission, the cancer returned and she passed away on May 20, 1989, with her husband Gene Wilder by her side.